College nominated in five categories at the Herald Top Employers Awards

The Herald Top Employer Awards celebrates the best of Scotland’s employment industry, and @BordersCollege is delighted to have been shortlisted in an impressive five categories at this year’s event.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the Awards recognise companies who are committed to nurturing employees through excellent training, equality of opportunities, flexible working and career development. The College is one of many outstanding examples of businesses where care for employees is embedded firmly into the culture of the organisation.

In the ‘Best Flexible Working Award’ category, the College was recognised for providing support to staff through many different working patterns designed to support a good life-work balance. This included upskilling staff to meet the demands of delivering lessons from home, introducing ‘Feel Good Days’ to allow staff to recharge, and adopting a hybrid working system to support the needs of staff and students.

Both the ‘Medium Employer of the Year Award’ and the ‘Scottish Top Employer of the Year Award’ categories looked at the College’s commitment to providing a first-class experience to employees. Excellent staff development opportunities, encouraging leadership and inclusiveness, as well as recent awards from Great Places to Work, were all instrumental in the award nomination.

The ‘Best use of Digital Technologies Award’ category saw the College nominated for their pioneering Digital Transformation Project, which involved the implementation of a new Management Information System (MIS) and the launch a new website with an integrated payment gateway. The work in delivering lessons remotely, as well as the implementation of a new and state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) was also commended.

The College was also nominated in the ‘Judges Award’ category. All entries were scrutinised by the panel of experts and the overall contribution from the College was recognised as exceptional.

Jane Grant, Executive Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation at Borders College, commented:

“The changes implemented at Borders College in recent times have brought significant benefits to both staff and students. We recognise the importance of being a fair and inclusive organisation, as well as having the digital tools to be a leading force in the sector. To be nominated in five categories is an outstanding achievement for the College.“

The awards will be presented at a formal dinner on Wednesday 26th October at the Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow.

