College says goodbye and good luck to 2023 leavers at Gala Awards

Brockenhurst College said farewell to 2023 leavers at its Gala Awards ceremony on Friday, which saw top achievers from across all curriculum areas pick up prizes.

The reformatted event took place at the end of Summer Term for the first time, opening with drinks and canapés set to live classical music performed by student and pianist Poppy Ware from Lyndhurst.

Award winners and proud parents then took their seats alongside teachers for the twilight ceremony hosted by Head of Curriculum for English and Modern Foreign Languages, Alexa Phillips.

In total, more than 40 awards were presented for learning excellence and/or making a valuable contribution to the college community.

Winners received a certificate, a citation from the nominating teacher and £100 from an award sponsor.

The Student of the Year award went to Kacper Solak from Southampton, who has just completed his A Levels in Mathematics, Physics and Electronics.

He has also completed an AS Level in Further Maths and GCSEs in English and Astronomy.

Kacper said: “I’m very pleased to have won Student of the Year – there was definitely a lot of competition from a lot of students who worked very hard.

“Now I’ve finished college, I’m planning on going to university to study a Physics degree with Mathematics. I would like to go on to do a postgraduate degree in research to then become a doctor.

“I’ve had a great time at Brock-it’s been memorable, and I won’t ever forget it. My teachers have been great-they make the lessons enjoyable, often personalising their teaching approach.”

Principal Helen Odhams said: “Many congratulations to all our award winners and also to the entire cohort of 2023 leaves who have all worked so hard.

“We say goodbye and good luck to our 2023 graduates as they embark upon their next steps, and we look forward to hearing about their successes in the future.”

It was the first time the Gala Awards have taken place in person since 2019, due to the pandemic and last year’s official mourning for the Queen.

You can see the full list of winners and sponsors below:

Art, Design & Photomedia – Polly Graham – (Sponsored by Arts University Bournemouth)

Vocational Creative Arts & Media – Ciaran Gallen – (Sponsored by Arts University Bournemouth)

Business – Daniel Yates – (Sponsored by Careys Manor Hotel & SenSpa)

Computing & IT – Samuel Mantell – (Sponsored by WiseGuys)

Access to HE – Jennifer Mansbridge – (Sponsored by Bournemouth University)

Adult Professional Course – Julie McClorey – (Sponsored by Mindful Education)

Apprentice of the Year – Calum Benfield – (Sponsored by New Forest District Council)

Paul White Memorial Cup – Grace Aymes

Construction – Jack Sturgess – (Sponsored by Hoburne Development)

Early Childhood & Health – Lily Aiken – (Sponsored by Kids Love Nature)

Engineering – Brody Crockford – (Sponsored by Doughty Engineering)

English & Modern Foreign Languages – Harry Beckett – (Sponsored by The Bell Inn)

Chris Campbell Memorial Award – Tia Balcombe – (Sponsored by Solent University)

Extended Project Qualification – Lily Roake – (Sponsored by University Of Winchester)

Foundation & Inclusive Learning – Jamie A’Court – (Sponsored by Assure HealthCare Group Ltd.)

Functional Skills – Nathalia Foutzopoulos – (Sponsored by Bramshaw Golf Course)

Higher Education – Ruby Biddiscombe – (Sponsored by University Of Portsmouth)

Humanities – Kitana de Tender – (Sponsored by Vida Promotions)

International – Morgan Lee – (Sponsored by Go New Forest)

Nathan Ridler Memorial Award – Brandon Allen

Marine Engineering – Pablo Feilu Garcia Freijeiro – (Sponsored by TSI Turboservices)

Mathematics – Olivia Stubbs – (Sponsored by Scorpion Vision)

Robert Jones Memorial Award – Jasmine Gossling

Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate for Employment – Harvey Price – (Sponsored by Shorefield Country Park)

Performing Arts & Music – Sam Rattue – (Sponsored by Mayflower Theatre & MAST Mayflower Studios)

Science – Steven Nicol – (Sponsored by ExxonMobil)

Service Industries – Nathan White – (Sponsored by Bramshaw Golf Course)

Social Science – Morgan Lee – (Sponsored by Solent LEP)

Emily Longley Memorial Award – Ciaran Gallen

Sport – Jack Taylor – (Sponsored by Paultons Golf Center)

Student Ambassador of the Year – Isaac Lewis – (Sponsored by Balmer Lawn Hotel)

Employer of the Year – Keyplan Wealth

Lesley Errington Memorial Award – Faith Prickett

Brockenhurst College Student of the Year – Kacper Solak – (Sponsored by University Of Southampton Business School)

