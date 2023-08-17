COLLEGE STUDENTS CELEBRATE HIGHEST GRADES ON RESULTS DAY

Students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating top grades on results day today (17 August 2023).

Casey Burrell from Whetstone achieved three Distinction star grades for health and social care and is going to study speech and language therapy at De Montfort University. Casey said, “I’m really pleased with my grades and looking forward to going to university. I became interested in the subject after taking part in a placement at a unit for people with autism in Newbold Verdon. I am slightly shocked to have got the top grades and I’m out to breakfast this morning to celebrate.”

Thomas Bishop from Fleckney also collected top grades for his IT qualification and is due to start a higher apprenticeship with National Highways in a data analyst role. Thomas said, “I enjoyed the data analysis aspect of my course and decided that an apprenticeship route was more suitable for me than university. I had a job in the summer, and I enjoyed being in the workplace, but I also want to continue learning. I will be travelling to Birmingham and also working from home as part of this hybrid role. It’s great that I will also be earning a wage too!”

Thomas Swirles from Stoney Stanton was very pleased to see that he had achieved Distinction star grades across the board for his music qualification. Thomas said, “I was slightly surprised because my last assignment for music was quite rocky, and I wondered whether I had tripped up. My tutor Jack was excellent and very supportive. I am going to the University of Salford to study pop music and recording which also includes an element of music production. My results are fantastic because I did not have the best experience at school, and I found the college atmosphere very welcoming and really enjoyed my time.”

Georgia Holland from Desford, who excelled with the highest grades for interior design, said,

“I worked really hard, but it is still nice to see the results in print. I am going to the KLC School of Design in Chelsea and can’t wait to move to London. I always enjoyed helping my parents with home improvements and have always been very creative. On my course I like pulling schemes together and using computer aided design to transform ordinary items into something luxurious. I have worked with several interior designers and I’m currently helping Claire Lacey Design in Ashby de la Zouch styling property. I’d like to work with bigger companies before eventually going solo as a freelance interior designer.”

Elysia Callier from Nuneaton studied art and design and discovered today that she has also achieved three Distinction star grades. Elysia is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study fine art and aims to follow a creative career after she graduates.

Anoop Bhachu from Bedworth achieved three Distinction star grades for her fashion programme and was surprised and delighted with her results. Anoop said, “I really enjoyed studying fashion at college and now I’m going to continue with the same subject at Nottingham Trent University. I am so excited, I have already started packing.

“Ideally, I will work in clothing design in the future and would love to set up my own business. I am particularly inspired by gender neutral fashion styles and like brands such as Vivienne Westwood which pushes the boundaries.”

Katie James from Nuneaton was ‘really happy’ with her top Distinction star grades for her sport qualification. Katie said, “I am not sure yet what my future plans will be, but I really want to travel and aim to join Camp Canada next year and teach outdoor exercise and physical training. I am really looking forward to seeing the fantastic scenery in Canada. In the meantime, I have a job as a fitness instructor at Empire Gym in Nuneaton. I became committed to fitness after I went running every night during the pandemic lockdown which helped to keep me sane.”

Students celebrating their A Level and BTEC results are being supported online by NWSLC and by phone with staff standing by to help with enquiries about next steps and options for higher education places.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“Congratulations to all our students collecting their result today and especially to those who achieved the highest possible grades.

“We’re standing by to help students who have not yet decided on their next steps and can offer them the chance to remain with the college for their higher education journey. Our fees are lower than those for the majority of university-based courses and enable students to stay local. With the cost of living on the increase, it makes sense to look at higher education options that offer good value for money.

“Our small class sizes and flexible study patterns cater for mature students who might be returning to education to change career direction, improve career progression opportunities or renter the job market following redundancy.

“Student satisfaction with the NWSLC higher education experience remains significantly ahead of the wider sector and when compared with other regional higher education providers and our local competitors. In the results of this year’s National Student Survey, the college’s HE provision was particularly noted for its teaching, assessment feedback, student voice activities, access to information on mental wellbeing, and opportunities to express their ideas.”

