Colleges Week 2024: Promoting the Vital Role of Colleges in Shaping the Younger Generation

Amir Qureshi, CEO of The Protocol Group, discusses how colleges are shaping students’ future as part of Colleges Week 2024, highlighting the vital role of political engagement.

As Colleges Week 2024 takes place, it’s imperative to spotlight the pivotal role that colleges play in shaping the younger generation and preparing them for success in an ever-evolving world.

Colleges Week, an annual event dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of further education colleges, is a platform to highlight the transformative impact of college education on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

This year, the spotlight is on political influencing, specifically encouraging colleges to engage with local politicians, spark students’ interest in politics, and overall celebrate the extraordinary work colleges do.

Amir Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer of The Protocol Group, a recruitment organisation working closely with a range of colleges across the nation, comments on the importance of the week’s message.

He says: “Colleges Week provides an ideal platform to promote the power of colleges and the unique ways in which they positively influence the younger generation.

“They are invaluable in fostering personal growth and development, increasing productivity and facilitating opportunities for young individuals across the nation.

“Colleges equip students with the tools and resources they need to thrive in our increasingly competitive and dynamic global landscape, playing a multifaceted role in shaping their lives.

“They offer a diverse range of paths tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of students from all walks of life, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“As we celebrate Colleges Week 2024, it’s essential to recognise that colleges contribute not only to the individual success of students, but also to the prosperity and wellbeing of society as a whole.

“This year’s theme promotes exactly this message, showing that colleges have the ability to shape meaningful conversations around political action and get young people involved in something of substantial importance in our society.

“On February 28, 150 principals and CEOs got together at Downing Street to attend a reception organised by The Chartered Institute of Further Education.

“The event was designed to celebrate the work that is being achieved by those working in the further education sector to combat skills needs in the UK.

“Meeting with Dame Anne Limb has crystalised our thinking and views on how best to support further education institutions across the UK.

“By taking part in this endeavour, colleges can help ensure that further education is part of the agenda ahead of the Spring Budget and the elections taking place in the UK this year.

“Engaging with politicians can help get key messages across about the future of colleges and their students, as well as shine a light on their connections and collaborations with local employers, which is a crucial part of investing in young students and securing a better future for them.

“It’s crucial to get students interested in this effort, too. Students should have a voice, particularly when it comes to their education and the future of the country they live in.

“Encouraging them to register to vote is a great first step, but we can go further, showing young individuals how to be part of a conversation that intrinsically links to their future, and the sheer importance of this conversation.

“Colleges have the power to foster environments where young minds can unleash their full potential. They can nurture the holistic development of students, a huge part of which involves encouraging and facilitating social and political action.

“Colleges have the power to instil these all-important values in young students, ultimately helping them navigate an increasingly complex societal and economic landscape.

“However, government backing is essential in ensuring colleges can continue to provide these key services and opportunities, which makes supporting this year’s campaign even more vital”.