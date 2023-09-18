CoLRiC is delighted to announce its 2023 30th anniversary national award winners

In April 2023 CoLRiC announced a call for nominations for its annual national awards. As part of our celebratory 30th anniversary celebrations we wanted to showcase ‘creativity, value and impact’ with submissions that demonstrated the quality, excellence and organisational impact of library and learning resource service provision on the teaching, learning and student experience. All nominations were reviewed, scored and shortlisted by a judging panel comprising an external library and information services expert and members of CoLRiC’s Executive Committee.

Innovative Practice Award – CoLRiC is delighted to announce that the winner of its prestigious Innovative Practice Award for 2023 is Bradford College Library for its ‘The Art of Problem Solving’ initiative, designed to develop skills to demystify maths and build resilience. The Award is presented to a library and learning resources team in recognition of:

Innovative service development or exceptional enhancements to existing services

A commitment to student academic, personal or vocational development and lifelong learning

Engagement and collaboration with academic staff, curriculum colleagues, professional support services and students.

In recognition of its ‘Library Re-engagement’ initiative reconnecting post-pandemic students with the value and power of the library and its physical and digital resources, it has awarded Hills Road Sixth Form College Highly Commended.

Inspirational Information Professional of the Year – The Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award is named in honour of CoLRiC’s founder and presented to an outstanding and enthusiastic individual who has a proven commitment to library and learning resource services. The 2023 winner is Lakshmi Banner, Library Services Team Leader at Bradford College.

Published in