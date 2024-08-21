Computing Students Enhance their Skills in Malta 

South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) Pearson BTEC HND in Computing (Software and Games Development) students and Level 3 National Extended Diploma in IT – IT Professional students stayed at Bella Vista Hotel, Malta in July, to study and gain valuable work experience in the computing sector, fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

Students attended work placements from Monday to Friday with 2 organisations. 2 students worked for Blevins Franks, a financial advice office based in Mriehel, where they gained experience in computing areas such as data analysis, cyber security and artificial intelligence /robotics. 5 students worked for HandsOn Systems, a technology company based in Mosta, where students were tasked with testing and reconfiguring GPS devices for the tracking of vehicles.

During the evenings and weekends, the students got to experience many tourist attractions including trips to Valetta, Mdina, Gozo Island, and Golden Sands Beach, as well as taking part in waterpark, archery and crossbow activities.

Level 3 National Extended Diploma in IT – IT Professional student Finley Houston, (18), from Dromora who was on the trip, comments,

“I found the experience extremely valuable; I learnt a lot and the friendly staff made me feel welcome. Throughout the trip I developed skills in communication, improved my capability to work with others on a project, gained deeper knowledge of the usage and function of databases and acquired a better understanding of what an IT department does in a large company. I also got to experience many new things as it was my first time travelling outside of the UK, and first time finding out what it is like to work in the computing industry. This was all alongside social activities that we did as a group, involving seeing interesting places around Malta and team building exercises. Overall, I really enjoyed the trip and would really recommend it to anyone considering it.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.