Construction of City of Wolverhampton College’s new campus hits new height

The construction of City of Wolverhampton College’s new campus has hit new heights with the completion of the roof of the showpiece site.

The state-of-the-art campus – which is phase two of the council’s transformational City Learning Quarter masterplan – is situated around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area and incorporates a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood, as well as the college’s existing Metro One building.

McLaughlin & Harvey have installed all the levels, waterproof boarding and insulation on the four-storey building.

They have now moved onto the next stage of works – which includes external cladding, further glazing and internal fit out – and remain on course for the new state-of-the-art facility to open in the 2025/26 academic year.

Alongside improved Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library facilities, the £61 million scheme – supported by Government funding – will establish new educational provision that will enhance skills and employment outcomes for residents across the city and wider region.

Speller Metcalfe is delivering the remaining Phase Two improvement works on Adult Education Wolverhampton’s Alan Garner Centre on Old Hall Street and the Grade II*-listed Central Library.

Construction on Phase One of the City Learning Quarter masterplan – a new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus – has been completed and has been open to students since September 2024.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “The City Learning Quarter has been a long-held ambition of the city council and fantastic progress is being made by the contractors in the construction of this skills and education hub that will unlock future opportunities for all in the city.

“The development is now a prominent feature in the city centre and when completed will act as a focal point, increasing footfall to support neighbouring businesses.

“It’s excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes also means this inspirational facility will be easily accessible to everyone in Wolverhampton and beyond.”

Louise Fall, City of Wolverhampton College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “After many years of discussions and planning, the latest construction milestone means that we are another step closer to the dream of a new campus becoming a reality.

“This is great news for the college and for the thousands of students, apprentices, staff, employers and local people who will benefit from the fantastic teaching and learning facilities for many years to come.”

Warinder Juss, MP for Wolverhampton West, said: “It is great news that the City Learning Quarter is making such good progress with the city centre college campus now having had its roof completed.

“I am very excited about this development which will have a significant positive impact on the city centre, and I cannot wait to see this work completed with students taking full benefit of this further education provision in the city, together with the footfall it will bring to the city centre and to its businesses.”

The exciting City Learning Quarter proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with a further £49 million coming through UK Government funding, plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.

It will pave the way for City of Wolverhampton College to move from its out-dated Paget Road site, which has been identified as land to build much-needed housing.

The college forecasts that over a 10-year period approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.

Its central location and close proximity to the new £150 million transport interchange will make it easily accessible. It will also boast environmental benefits in line with council’s climate emergency agenda.