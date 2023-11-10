Coventry University building closer ties with Tanzania’s oldest higher education financial institution

Coventry University’s Africa Hub is continuing to forge positive new relationships with the signing of a new agreement with the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in Tanzania.

It is hoped the memorandum of understanding (MOU) will lead to research collaboration, new PhD programmes, innovation projects and potentially the development of joint bids for consultancy projects.

The IFM is recognised as the leading higher education institution in Tanzania for finance and economics. Its main campus is in Dar es Salaam, with others located in Dodoma, Simiyu and Mwanza.

Founded in 1972, IFM is the oldest higher education financial institution in Tanzania with more than 38,000 alumni and around 15,000 students currently enrolled in both undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Professor Silas Lwakabamba, Regional Managing Director of Coventry University’s Africa Hub, said:

“The aim of this MOU is to open up more opportunities for staff and students and enable the sharing of best research practices. IFM is a hugely respected institution and we’re delighted to sign this agreement, opening the way for further collaboration.”

Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University Group, said:

“We opened our Africa Hub in Kigali with the aim of expanding our network of collaborations in the region and agreements such as this show our global outlook. Education has the power to transform lives and the opportunity to work closely with a respected organisation such as IFM is a fantastic prospect for us.”

Professor Josephat Lotto, the Rector of Institute of Finance Management, said:

“As we sign this memorandum of understanding, let us embark on a shared commitment to unlock the limitless potential of joint research and innovation projects creating an environment that nurtures minds, ignites curiosity, and inspires excellence within our societies.”

Opened in Kigali in 2021, Coventry University’s Africa Hub aims to establish strategic collaborations with organisations in the region, helping to support their global aspirations. It is part of the university’s network of Global Hubs, which includes bases in Dubai, Singapore, China, India and Brussels.

