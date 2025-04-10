Creative students immerse themselves in sustainability

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been bringing sustainability to life through a series of three innovative creative projects, utilising the College’s new immersive suite technology. As part of this year’s induction theme, students have explored sustainability through hands-on design, transforming waste materials into works of art.

Level 2 Art and Design students have been using fabrics and materials destined for landfill to explore traditional African crafts, such as plaiting, pompom-making and fabric manipulation, creating intricate neck pieces. Each student has selected a theme – from sea life to reptiles and coral – and used unconventional materials like bottle tops and net curtains to create their pieces. The final designs will be showcased as an immersive exhibition in the College’s Immersive Suite, offering visitors a unique, sensory experience.

Meanwhile, Level 3 3D Creative Media students have turned old tissue paper into elegant lighting structures, with the aged quality of the paper adding a unique, textured aesthetic. Inspired by mark making techniques, they explored how to escalate their work for high-end settings, imagining their designs in luxury locations such as boutique hotels. The students’ creations will be showcased in a film, demonstrating how their work can be scaled up and appreciated in different contexts.

The third project introduced Level 2 Digital Art students, who typically work on computers, to hands-on creation. They constructed block bots from everyday items that would usually be discarded such as wood offcuts, corks and fabric. The playful figures will now be digitised by the students and brought to life in a film, creating an interactive display in the immersive suite.

Kiran Moorley, Creative Course Leader at BSDC said: “The projects have introduced students to new ways of thinking and creating, blending traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation.

The use of BSDC’s immersive suite allows students to present their work in an engaging, multi-sensory format. By combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology, the College is providing learners with industry-relevant skills, while encouraging them to think differently about design and its impact on the environment.”

BSDC offers a wide range of creative courses that benefit from the College’s state-of-the-art facilities. From immersive suite technology to hands-on workshops, students have access to resources that enhance their learning experience. These facilities support various creative disciplines, allowing students to explore and develop their skills in a dynamic and innovative environment. By integrating sustainability into the curriculum, BSDC ensures that learners are equipped with both the technical expertise and the forward-thinking mindset needed for the future of the creative industries.