CTH launches updated progression agreement with University College Birmingham (UCB)

We are excited to announce updated advanced entry routes for CTH graduates applying to the University College Birmingham (UCB) BA (Hons) programmes. This new agreement means CTH graduates can apply to the final and second year of UCB’s Hospitality and Tourism Management and Culinary degree programmes.

Based in the heart of the UK’s second biggest city, with over 10,000 students from around 90 countries, University College Birmingham is highly respected by employers and industry for providing career-focused education and training.

So, if you’re looking for a degree course taught in smaller teaching cohorts, allowing for more personalised teaching, then University College Birmingham may be the place for you.

Winning the University of the Year and Best Student Support at the 2022 Whatuni Student Choice Awards – the only UK awards voted for by students – UCB has renowned faculties for tourism, hospitality and culinary services.

Many of UCB degree courses are accredited by the University of Warwick, a prestigious Russell Group university ranked 9th in the UK by The Guardian 2024 league table.

CTH graduates can benefit from the following pathways:

Hospitality & Tourism Management

University College Birmingham accepts CTH students who have successfully completed CTH Level 4 & 5 Diplomas on to their final year (Year 3) Bachelor’s Degree programmes.

Holders of both the CTH Level 4 Diploma and CTH Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management may apply to join the final year (Year 3) of the BA (Hons) International Hospitality & Tourism Management or the BA (Hons) Digital Marketing.

Holders of both the CTH Level 4 Diploma and CTH Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Tourism Management may apply to join the final year (Year 3) of the BA (Hons) International Hospitality & Tourism Management, BA International Tourism Management, or the BA (Hons) Digital Marketing.

Applicants with just the CTH Level 4 Diploma may be considered for entry into Year 2 on a case-by-case basis.

Degrees are awarded by the University of Warwick.

Culinary

University College Birmingham accepts CTH students who have successfully completed CTH Level 3 & 4 Culinary Diplomas on to their Bachelor’s Degree programmes.

Holders of the CTH Level 4 Diploma in Professional Culinary Arts, who have also successfully completed two further CTH study units (Finance in Tourism & Hospitality and Food & Beverage Supervision), may apply to join Year 2 of the BA (Hons) Culinary Arts Management.

Holders of the CTH Level 3 Diploma in Professional Cookery – Confectionery & Patisserie may apply to join Year 1 of the BA (Hons) Culinary Arts Management or the BSc. (Hons) Bakery & Patisserie Technology.

The BA (Hons) Culinary Arts Management is awarded by the University of Warwick, whilst the BSc. (Hons) Bakery & Patisserie Technology is awarded by University College Birmingham.