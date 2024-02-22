Dancing for Wales – Neath College Hosts National Youth Dance Wales Auditions

NPTC Group of Colleges has long established its reputation for offering sector-leading dance education and training opportunities for young people, with Neath College’s dance department hosting a national audition for students who hope to win a company place to dance with National Youth Dance Wales 2024!

Working with NYDW for over twenty years, Neath College was delighted to again welcome the company dance ambassadors, led by company producer Jamie Jenkins, who has been scouting for talent across Wales, in the hope of building a company to represent Wales’s youth dance potential this summer!

Jamie commented;

“It is always a pleasure to visit Neath College; the young dancers showcase commitment, determination, and technical understanding. A huge testament to their dedication to their studies.

It is clear that the dance department is incredibly inclusive and supportive. These young dancers are very exciting and the future of dance in Wales.”

Following the success of previous Neath College dance students, this year’s cohort is ready to embrace the challenge of the audition, showing their potential in dance techniques as they are put through their paces, learning dance repertoire, and implementing creative approaches to movement.

Dance student, Hannah Edwards said;

“I am excited to have another opportunity to dance at college, bringing my own unique flare to the dance floor. I have learned a lot in readiness for the audition day, and I feel ready to shine.”

A creative approach to learning is at the centre of the dance experiences on offer at Neath College, coordinated by the Subject Leader for Dance, Craig Coombs, who commented;

“Dance at Neath College offers young dancers the opportunity to develop their talent and pave out an informed career in dance, beyond their studies. The dedication of the dance lecturers means that the students are given the best of what is on offer, not only preparing them for their dance assessments, but also for places in youth dance companies, universities, and vocational training schools.

Our ongoing relationship with NYDW allows us to encourage students to ‘make real’ their ambition of one day working as a dancer. I wish them all the best of luck in their audition this week!”

Neath College Dance is leading the way for these young dancers. Some students have already been auditioning to further their dance education at university and have received offers from the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts, Roehampton University, Performers College and London Contemporary Dance School. In previous years, the College’s dance students have become accustomed to success, having multiple offers from Trinity Laban, The Northern School of Contemporary Dance, London Studio Centre, The Urdang Academy and National Youth Dance Wales.

The future is bright for dance in Wales, and as Neath College’s Dance Department continues to invest wholeheartedly in its students, it is clear that youth dance remains part of an exciting vision for the College’s future.

NPTC Group of Colleges offers GCSE Dance (part-time), A Level Dance and Level 3 BTEC Dance at Neath College.

For more information email: [email protected] or visit our website.

