Digital Learning Institute Launches Certification Framework and CPD Platform, Elevating Global eLearning Standards

Tuesday 12 December 2023, Dublin, Ireland.

Today, Digital Learning Institute unveils its innovative Certification Framework and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) platform, marking a significant step in establishing itself as the global certification standard in digital learning.

This launch symbolises Digital Learning Institute’s commitment to reshaping the future of education, empowering educators and learning professionals to deliver accessible, transformative learning experiences to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

The new certification framework is meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of educators and learning professionals throughout their career. It comprises three core elements:

Certified Digital Learning Programmes : Standardising and benchmarking professional skills levels globally with an academically accredited, industry-validated certification framework; equipping learners with essential skills and knowledge to excel in the digital learning sphere.



: Standardising and benchmarking professional skills levels globally with an academically accredited, industry-validated certification framework; equipping learners with essential skills and knowledge to excel in the digital learning sphere. Stackable Credentials : Elevating professional standards for practitioners seeking specialisation, advanced certifications enhance and build upon professional knowledge to create experts in the field.



: Elevating professional standards for practitioners seeking specialisation, advanced certifications enhance and build upon professional knowledge to create experts in the field. Career-long maintenance: A CPD platform rich with micro credentials and learning resources spanning the latest trends and technologies in digital learning, ensuring that professionals maintain their certification, designation, and skills, as the field of practice advances.

John Kilroy, Founder and CPO of Digital Learning Institute, highlights the ambition driving this initiative:

“Digital Learning, and the technologies that underpin the profession are developing at such a pace it’s difficult for practitioners to keep up; what ‘good’ looks like is ever-evolving. Our vision is to lead globally in digital learning education and certification standards. This new framework and CPD platform are cornerstones in that journey, providing structured learning paths for pioneering professionals to shape the future of digital learning.”

The Digital Learning Institute invites all aspiring and established digital learning professionals to explore these new opportunities and join a community committed to excellence in digital learning. For more information, please visit here.

