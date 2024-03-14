DLD College London Announces New Principal

DLD College London(@DLDcollege), a leading independent school in the heart of London, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Kidd as the new Principal, effective September 2024.

James brings a wealth of experience from his time as the current Senior Vice Principal at DLD, making him the ideal choice to guide DLD College London into a new era of academic excellence and innovation.

With a distinguished career in education of nearly 20 years, James has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. He has held key leadership roles at St John’s School Leatherhead and DLD, showcasing his ability to drive positive change and achieve outstanding educational and pastoral outcomes.

As the newly appointed Principal of DLD College London, James is poised to build upon the school’s nearly 100-year history of providing exceptional education and preparing students for future success in an ever-evolving world.

Tim Haynes, Chair of Governors at Abbey DLD Colleges Limited said of James’ appointment,

“Despite a strong field of applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds, we were unanimous in our decision and are delighted to appoint James. He is currently Senior Vice Principal at the school and will be known to students, parents, and staff alike. We are confident that he will continue to build and develop the school. James has an impressive track record having been internally promoted at DLD over the last four years and before that at St John’s School, Leatherhead, where he left as Assistant Head when he moved to DLD in 2020.”

James added:

“I am very much looking forward to taking over the reins from Irfan Latif, who has worked tirelessly to put DLD College London on the map. The school is entering an exciting era and it is an honour to be able to guide the school through the next phase of its journey. It is a fantastic opportunity to lead a superb school, made all the better by a terrific student body and a great team of staff”

The entire DLD College London community looks forward to James starting his new role and is confident that he will lead the school to new heights of success.