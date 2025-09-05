Double film festival success for Northampton College student’s debut movie

A former barman, shop assistant, groundworker and car battery tester who admits he “knew nothing about cameras” until enrolling on a film-making course at Northampton College has scooped two major awards at an international film festival for his first-ever movie.

Dean Arnott, aged 39 from Raunds, is celebrating after being named the winner of the ‘Best International Short Film’ and ‘Best Student Filmmaker’ categories at the prestigious Golden Lion International Film Festival in India.

The awards were in recognition of his debut short film ‘Pay The Piper’ – an ambitious 10-minute horror film he produced for his Final Major Project as part of the HNC/D course in Digital Film Production.

Dean said:

“I had been doing various jobs around the local area but I’d always liked films and I’d started teaching myself screenwriting when I turned 35. I fancied giving it a go properly so I started at Northampton College as a mature student and it’s been the best two years I could have imagined.

“When I first started I knew absolutely nothing about cameras but the course was fantastic and the support and guidance I got from the teachers was first class. I quickly gained the skills and knowledge I needed and the confidence grew from there.

“I threw everything at the final project and spent six months getting a producer on board and putting together a crew. It was a tricky production with a complex ‘one-shot’ scene so it kept it interesting and challenging for everyone. The crew enjoyed the script and were happy to help bring it to life.

“I entered it into various festivals and awards and even though I was really pleased with it I can’t say I honestly expected to win. It’s been pretty crazy.”

Inspired by his debut success, Dean has now joined the London Creative Collective – with one film in post-production so far and the next one currently being planned. Dean is also working on a sole feature length film which is in the pre-production stage.

He added:

“The success has come to me relatively late in life. I never did well at school and drifted from job to job but Northampton College has given me the opportunity to find something I didn’t know I had until enrolling on the course. Thanks to my tutors, I now have the confidence to navigate a competitive industry and have proven it is never too late to learn.”