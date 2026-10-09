East Sussex College named joint top FE language provider in the South East

East Sussex College has once again been recognised among the leading English language providers in the UK, ranking as the joint first further education college in the South East in the latest EL Gazette rankings.

The College shares the top position in the South East with Chichester College and is only bettered by New College Durham nationally in EL Gazette UK’s Language School Rankings 2026-27.

The latest recognition reflects the quality of the College’s English language provision, specifically at the Lewes campus, as well as the overall experience it provides for students who visit from around the world. East Sussex College’s International Study Programme has consistently ranked among the top 5% of language providers nationally, following British Council inspections covering areas including teaching, academic management, student welfare and support.

Katie Wingfield, Senior International Officer at East Sussex College, explains more about the work that goes into maintaining the high standards the college consistently achieves.

Q: What does this recognition mean to you and the team?

A: “This recognition is a fantastic achievement for the entire International team and the wider College. The EL Gazette rankings are highly respected within the English language sector because they are based on British Council inspection outcomes, so to be recognised as a leading provider reflects the strength of our provision across the board.

“It is particularly rewarding because it acknowledges the collective efforts of everyone involved in supporting international students, from our English Language teachers and academic managers to our welfare, accommodation and admissions teams. It is something we are incredibly proud of and a testament to the high standards we strive to maintain every day.”

Q: How have you been able to maintain that consistency over many years?

A: “Maintaining consistency comes down to having a team that is passionate about delivering an outstanding student experience and never becoming complacent. We continually review our provision, listen to student feedback and look for ways to improve.

“International education is constantly evolving, so it’s important that we adapt while remaining focused on what matters most: excellent teaching, strong student support and a welcoming environment where students can thrive. The consistency of our rankings reflects that long-term commitment to quality.”

Q: What do you think makes the International Study Programme at East Sussex College stand out?

A: “What makes us different is that students are not studying in a standalone language school environment. They become part of a vibrant further education college, studying alongside British students and experiencing genuine UK college life.

“Our students benefit from high-quality English language teaching while also having opportunities to participate in enrichment activities and build meaningful connections with students from the UK and around the world. This creates a much richer and more immersive experience that prepares them for future study and life beyond the classroom.”

Q: You mentioned welfare earlier, how important is student welfare and the wider student experience?

A: “They are absolutely essential. Academic success is only one part of a student’s journey. International students need to feel supported, safe and included in order to get the most from their experience.

“Many of our students are living away from home, in a different country and culture for the first time. That’s why welfare, safeguarding, accommodation, academic guidance and pastoral support are so important. The British Council recognises that quality language provision extends beyond the classroom, and we fully share that view.”

Q: What do international students particularly value about studying at East Sussex College?

A: “Students consistently tell us that they value the friendly atmosphere, supportive staff and the opportunity to experience authentic British college life.

“They enjoy being part of a diverse international community while also mixing with UK students, which helps them develop their English naturally and build confidence.”

Q: Do you think being part of a large further education college benefits international students?

A: “Definitely. Being part of a large college gives students access to opportunities they may not find elsewhere. They can experience a wider range of subjects, facilities and activities, while also integrating with British students and college life.

“It also means we can offer genuine progression pathways. Some of our students begin with us to improve their English and then continue their educational journey at East Sussex College. That continuity and breadth of opportunity is a significant advantage.”

Q: Looking ahead, what are you most excited about?

A: “We are seeing growing interest from students around the world who are looking for a high-quality, supportive and immersive study experience in the UK. It is exciting to continue building our international community and welcoming students from an increasingly diverse range of countries.

“Most of all, I am excited about creating life-changing opportunities for young people. Whether students are with us for a few weeks, a year, or longer, helping them gain confidence, improve their English and achieve their ambitions is what motivates our team every day.”

East Sussex College welcomes international students throughout the year, with courses available at its Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes campuses. The College also welcomes enquiries from local families interested in providing accommodation for international students. Those interested in becoming a host family can contact the College’s International team to find out more.