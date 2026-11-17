East Sussex College students studying Level 3 Foundation Art & Design and Level 3 Creative Practice gained valuable experience behind the scenes of a major exhibition at Towner Eastbourne, helping to install and display work by internationally recognised artist Ryan Gander.

The students began working at Towner on Friday 6th November helping to prepare the gallery for the opening of Maybe: Ryan Gander on Saturday 14th November.

Working in a professional gallery environment, students helped to lay out and display Gander’s artwork, gaining first-hand experience of the practical work involved in preparing an exhibition for the public.

The exhibition brings together new and existing work by Gander, whose practice spans sculpture, film, writing, installation and performance. Among the featured works is Closed systems (2024), an installation featuring colourful repurposed toys.

For the students, the project offers an opportunity to see how an established artist’s work is presented to an audience, while developing their understanding of exhibition planning, presentation and curation.

Lavheenya Balitcha, Art & Design Level 3 student, said,

“Being part of the install team at Towner was a great opportunity and gave me a behind the scenes look at a professional exhibition going up. I found the whole experience [of placing the toys in position] required focus and accuracy but was enjoyable and relaxing, I’m excited by seeing what the public make of the show.”

Dylan Carbonell-Ferrer, Art & Design Course Leader at East Sussex College, said:

“This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain experience working in a professional gallery environment and contributing to a major exhibition.

“Helping to install and arrange Ryan Gander’s work at Towner gives them a valuable insight into the practical side of exhibiting and curating art, while allowing them to see first-hand how a large-scale exhibition comes together.”

He added,

“Experiences like this help students develop their understanding of the creative industries and the opportunities available to them beyond the classroom.”

‘Maybe: Ryan Gander’ opened at Towner Eastbourne on 14th November 2026 and runs until 11th April 2027. The exhibition marks Gander’s first UK solo exhibition in nearly 20 years.