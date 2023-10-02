Shopping Cart

From education to employment

EDUCATION AUTHORITY WORKERS OVERWHELMINGLY BACK STRIKES OVER PAY

FE News Editor October 2, 2023
More than 90 per cent of those balloted supported strike action

Cooks, cleaners, catering supervisors, teaching assistants and other staff will walk out over pay at the Education Authority, GMB announces today (Friday).

Thousands of workers are in dispute with the Education Authority over pay and grading.

Strike days will be announced in the coming days, with action likely to be taken in the next few weeks.

92 per cent of workers in GMB backed strike action, with 94 per cent backing all industrial action short of strikes.

Jim Donley, GMB regional organiser, said:

“Facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation, workers deserve decent pay.

“Cleaners, cooks and teaching assistants do vital work for our children’s education. They shouldn’t be left wondering how they’re going to pay their bills.

“The Education Authority needs to sort this as a matter of urgency.

“We are ready to talk to solve this issue. But if not, these key workers are also ready to take strike action.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
FE News Editor

