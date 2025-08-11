Edumentors Raised $2m Seed Investment to Create World’s First Human-AI Tutor

UK-based online tutoring platform Edumentors secured $2 million in seed investment to build Edu AI – a fully interactive, human-like AI tutor. This funding enables Edumentors to improve how education is delivered to school students with a mission to make high-quality education accessible.

Introducing Edu AI – Live Human-AI Tutor

Despite the rapid development of AI, access to quality education still remains a challenge. Experienced tutors charge high prices. As a result, current costs and limited human resources make personalised tutoring an expensive service that families miss out on. Edumentors is on the path to change that. Introducing Edu AI, a human-like, live and interactive AI tutor.

“We believe every student deserves a world-class education, no matter their location or social background. With our new AI tutor – Edu AI, we’re opening doors for hundreds of millions of students to get access to the highest quality individual tutoring” said Tornike Asatiani, Founder & CEO of Edumentors.

Many companies tried to build AI tutors, but the results are always the same: passive video lessons, pre-recorded classes, or cartoon-like avatars that don’t feel like a real human. AI tutoring is a difficult product due to its complexity and fragmented user journey.

Edu AI aims to creates one-to-one tutoring sessions identical to real human interaction. The AI tutor is designed to adapt to the student’s personal needs, teach any subject, break down complex topics and engage in human-like interactions through facial expressions and body language analysis.

Edumentors has already built the infrastructure through which it sold over 100,000 lessons in 35 countries and will use this infrastructure as the foundation to power the human-like AI tutor.

Edu AI will have the ability to:

Break down subjects into sub-topics and build a “Learning Map” that’s easy to digest and allows tracking progress.

Utilise human-like characters to build long-term trust with learners and guide them with confidence.

Recreate a real teaching experience with diagrams, whiteboards, notes, and on-screen exercises.

Most importantly, understand the non-verbal cues of the student and react accordingly, just as a professional teacher would.

Backed by Angels and VC

The $2m seed investment round was led by Magna Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based VC fund and closed with over-subscription. Magna was followed by well-known angels from the UK and 10+ countries. Among investors are exited founders, CTOs of scaled AI startups and educational experts who believe in the same vision.

The funding will be used to accelerate the growth of the platform’s existing human-to-human tutoring model while investing in R&D to bring new products to the market. Edumentors has already sold 100,000 lessons and will continue to accumulate knowledge and data to build the AI tutor.

“Since its launch in 2022, Edumentors has held a unique niche in online education. It connects high-achieving student-tutors from top universities with children in need. While most companies overlook this talent-pool, Edumentors built a brand around them and already made over $3m in sales. Given the growth rate and ambition with AI, Edumentors has the opportunity to become the next unicorn in education,” said Richard Hargreaves.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Tutoring

Tutoring services available on Edumentors have helped students across 35 countries. However, despite having found a strong model in the human-tutoring market, Edumentors’ founder sees disruption imminent.

“AI adoption in education sector will change the learning experience and it is inevitable. This is why we decided to be on the frontier of AI innovation. We already introduced 3 AI tools and next up are Edu AI and AI Co-pilot to take online education to the next level.” says Tornike, founder of Edumentors

The global online tutoring market is projected to reach $27 billion with 14.5% annual growth and Edumentors expects the size of AI tutoring market to be significantly larger. With the introduction of Edu AI, Edumentors plans to make AI tutoring accessible to millions of families globally.

While the current $2m seed investment round will primarily be used for market expansion and AI development, Edumentors plans a larger Series A round in 2026/7 to enter the U.S. market.