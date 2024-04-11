EHL celebrates 6 years as the World’s #1 Hospitality Management institution in the QS ranking

For the sixth consecutive year EHL Hospitality Business School is nominated as the world’s best institution in hospitality management education. In addition, EHL maintains its upward trajectory in the global ranking of business schools.

Each year the independent and sought-after ranking agency QS releases its rankings on the highest quality educational institutions in the world across around sixty disciplines.

“Being six years at the top of the QS rankings is a testament to the success of our graduates. We are proud to support the continued growth and transformation of the hospitality and services industry by educating the next generation of leaders capable of empowering growth by nurturing excellence in human experiences. EHL’s position as one of the top business schools in Switzerland also reflects the value of hospitality education in adjacent industries such as luxury, finance, and real estate.” says Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.

On the international stage, EHL continues its upward trajectory in the global ranking of universities for business management studies and positions itself this year as the 6th best business school in Switzerland.

The rigorous methodology of the QS rankings seeks external validation from thousands of worldwide academics and recruiters through its annual reputation survey. In Hospitality & Leisure Management, employers’ opinion account for fifty percent of the results with EHL scoring 100/100 points on the Employer Reputation indicator – a mark of recognition of the close ties EHL cultivates with recruiters and the hospitality and services industry.