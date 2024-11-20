Employability team in the running for major awards

Gower College Swansea’s (@GowerCollegeSwa) employability provision, Better Jobs, Better Futures, has been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) 2024 Awards.

With 15 fiercely contested categories, the ERSA Awards spotlight the diverse and holistic support given to employers, communities, and disadvantaged learners and jobseekers across the UK. Now in its twelfth year, the award ceremony recognises outstanding achievements and innovation across the employability sector.

Better Jobs, Better Futures is being considered in both the Progression in Work category (for its work with underemployed clients) and the Frontline Manager of the Year category (for Programme Manager Louise Dempster).

“I’m delighted that we feature on the shortlist in these two categories,” says Director of Employability Cath Jenkins. “These awards showcase the best and most innovative employability provision across the UK, so for the programme and one of our fantastic managers to be recognised at this level is an incredible achievement.

“It’s a testament not only to the staff who have worked tirelessly to make the programme a success, but also to our stakeholders, employer partners and, of course, all of the amazing individuals who have trusted us to support them on their journey into new or better employment over the last seven years.”



Since 2017, Better Jobs, Better Futures has offered support to over 12,000 individuals seeking new or better employment, individuals like Diana who received support to progress from her job as a Healthcare Assistant to a Biomedical Science role where she could better utilise the skills and knowledge previously gained through her Masters degree.



“Year after year, the ERSA Awards celebrate the incredible achievements across our sector and with additional categories added for 2024, this year promises to be the biggest and best yet,” says ERSA CEO, Elizabeth Taylor.



“After a busy and challenging year, and following discussion and debate at the conference, this is our chance to celebrate together and applaud the remarkable work undertaken in support of others. Everyone is deserving of recognition and our judges have had the difficult task of identifying the real shining stars. I’d like to thank everyone who entered, and thoroughly congratulate those shortlisted.”

Sponsored this year by Whitehead-Ross Education, the ERSA Awards are the most well established and best respected accolades for the thousands of individuals and organisations working for better work.

The winners will be announced following ERSA’s annual conference in London on 4 December.