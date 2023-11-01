Enhancing Learning: The Role of Audio-Visual Aids in Education

Explore how audio-visual aids can enhance learning opportunities for educators and their students.

The importance of audio-visual aids in education

Audio-visual aids are a key component in our education system, they encourage teaching in a way that makes the learning experience easier and more interesting. They are a great tool to explore knowledge, cultures and historic events in a way that could never be seen before, from first hand recordings or photographs, learners can be transported into new areas to explore and interact in ways they would be unable to do so, without the use of audio visual aids.

A recent report from Technologies and Innovative Research (JETIR) conducted by Dr. Parshuram Mishra as part of an advanced study in Education, explored the use of audio-visual materials and found that they make the learning experience more concrete and effective, as it gives learners the ability to see information in a more realistic and dynamic way.

Twinkl understands the importance of audio-visual learning and have adapted their offerings to support educators and their pupils. Their innovative learning web apps are designed to transform the educational landscape. These cutting-edge tools harness the power of audio-visual aids to offer children a truly immersive and effective learning experience, driving a deeper understanding of educational materials.

Twinkl’s Learner Dashboard, a hub for cross-curricular content, encompasses a variety of interactive features, including a spelling app, digital lessons, engaging games, video content and digital activities like quizzes. These features have been meticulously crafted to support a richer learning experience that resonates with learners.

The Twinkl Learner Dashboard offers a host of key benefits for students and educators. Through its audio-visual aids, such as videos, digital lessons, and interactive games, it enhances understanding by catering to various learning styles. The inclusion of fun and engaging educational games ensures that learning becomes an enjoyable experience. Moreover, the dashboard provides access to a wide range of subjects, promoting cross-curricular learning. It also improves spelling skills through a dedicated app and allows for self-paced learning. Real-time assessments and data-driven insights support both educators and parents, while its teacher-friendly feature simplifies class management. Additionally, the dashboard provides a safe and ad-free environment for focused education.

Sarah White, Digital Product Manager at Twinkl, stated, “Twinkl is committed to providing the best educational resources to support children’s growth and development. Our learning web apps harness the potential of audio-visual aids, ensuring that learning is not just effective but also enjoyable. We believe that when children are engaged, they are more likely to thrive academically.”

World Day of Audio-visual Heritage

The World Day of Audio-visual Heritage (WDAH) provides an occasion to raise general awareness of the need to take measures to acknowledge the importance of audiovisual documentation.

World Day of Audio-visual Heritage was celebrated with the theme “Your Window to the World”, this celebration is a key initiative for UNESCO and honours audiovisual preservation professionals and institutions that safeguard this heritage for future generations. This celebration creates narratives that will inform and entertain whilst enabling individuals to witness events, hear voices from the past and explore sounds and visual imagery captured on film and video.

The Twinkl Learner Dashboard is accessible on various devices through a web browser, allowing children to learn anywhere, anytime. It seamlessly integrates into existing educational routines, making it an invaluable resource for teachers, parents, and students alike.

