Equestrian prodigy Gemma competes in Germany after being talent spotted

New Forest equestrian and Olympic hopeful Gemma Hobbs has added a new pin badge to her riding jacket by competing for a German team in national competition.

The seventeen-year-old Brockenhurst College student rode in dressage, showjumping and cross country during a busy eventing schedule in Germany recently.

This made her the first ever Brit to represent Team Tewdwr, which is based in Wohltorf near Hamburg.

The former Priestlands School pupil also competes here at home for her local team, Team Haywards, which is based in Boldre.

Gemma was originally spotted by Team Tewdwr officials when they visited the UK to purchase animals from her grandmother, who breeds competition ponies at the family stud in Boldre.

She said: “They initially invited me to train with them in 2022, and in 2023 I was able to gain my German competition licences under Claudia Clausnitzer, who is a big name in German equestrian, having won over 300 titles in her career.”

As well as graduating to fully-licensed under-21 level, according to Federation Equestrian International standards, Gemma received a Glass Award, which is an accolade from both her teams for her outstanding performances.

“My long-term goal is to compete as an equestrian for Team GB at the Olympic Games, most likely in 2032 – so to have the mentorship of someone like Claudia now is a dream come true,” she added.

Coming from a family of commoners, Gemma first rode a pony aged just two, and bought her first pony aged 11.

She credits her grandmother as a key influencer and source of inspiration in her quest to reach the highest level as a rider.

At Brock, Gemma is in her second year studying the Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science and the Level 3 Diploma in Medical Science, as well as an A Level in Drama and Theatre Studies.

She also participates in the women’s rugby Enrichment, playing as a winger.

Gemma said: “I’m part of Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme, which gives me added flexibility and support for combining equestrian training and competition with my formal studies.

“This means I can complete academic study while still aiming for sporting excellence at elite level.”

Away from college, Gemma is chairman of Beaulieu Young Farmers and is also active as a Young Commoner, providing a bridge between the two organisations and sharing her knowledge across both.

In 2024 she won the New Forest National Park and Country Land Association award for Young Environmental Champion, which she officially accepted at the New Forest and Hampshire County Show in August.

Gemma is due to finish her courses at Brock next summer and then expects to take a gap year in order to pursue interests outside of formal education.

Businesses, organisations, charities and individuals interested in sponsoring Gemma can contact her through Team Haywards.