ESCP Business School and SRW&Co. launch ASEAN Global Leadership Programme

On Thursday August 1st, ESCP Business School launched its first ASEAN-specific Executive Education programme, designed for executives doing business in Southeast Asia, in partnership with regional management consulting firm SRW&Co.

ESCP will deliver the five-day ASEAN Global Leadership Programme (AGLP) in May 2025 in English at its Paris campus. The programme, entitled “Leadership Excellence: Harnessing the Power of Technology and Fine Arts”, will equip senior ASEAN executives with the knowledge and tools to address both the challenges and opportunities in the region.

Leon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP, said:

“We are excited to launch the ASEAN Global Leadership Programme in partnership with SRW&Co. This programme allows us to extend our reach to the growing markets of Southeast Asia and deliver a world-class education to leaders across the private and public sectors. At ESCP, we recognise that we are living through major environmental, technological, and societal transformations. The AGLP, as with all our programmes, aims to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools and mindset they need to navigate these changes.”

The world’s oldest business school with over 200 years of history, ESCP is a global leader in academic research and business education, committed to building a better future through purpose-driven leadership. ESCP’s strategic partnership with SRW&Co. to deliver the AGLP will provide executives with access to a world-class education and enable ESCP to strengthen its global presence and connect with more businesses in the vital ASEAN market, with 640 million people across 10 countries.

Veronique Tran, Executive Vice-President of ESCP, said:

“With the rich history of Paris and ESCP as a backdrop, the programme will be a truly transformational and impactful experience for executives to broaden their worldview and engage with thought leaders from ESCP Business School across various disciplines. Joining the international ESCP community is beyond just embracing academic excellence, it is about learning how to make enlightened choices with confidence and optimism.”

SRW&Co. first offered its clients an ASEAN Global Leadership Programme in 2009 in collaboration with Cambridge Judge Business School. The ASEAN economy is growing fast, as reflected in the fact that aggregate GDP more than doubled to $3.6 trillion between 2009, when the programme was founded, and 2022. Overall, 28 editions of the AGLP have been conducted to date in Europe, China and the USA, with AGLP alumni comprising more than 500 C-Suite and Board level executives in the private and public sectors.

The new programme, designed by ESCP Business School, will focus on four key components of Globalisation, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership.

Building on the unique expertise of the ESCP faculty, the programme will equip senior executives with cutting-edge strategies, tools and visionary thinking to navigate the future. The programme emphasises trend analysis, the intersection between art thinking and entrepreneurship, and people-centric digital transformation, while providing immersive experiences and interactive sessions to enhance foresight, creativity, and leadership in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Terence Tse, Programme Director and Affiliate Professor of Entrepreneurship at ESCP London Campus, said:

“We have designed a custom programme that will help leaders develop a highly informed global perspective and competitive advantage by experiencing some of the best and most innovative thinking from ESCP faculty and industry experts. By leveraging dynamic approaches to teaching including lectures, workshops and immersive experiences, the programme will equip ASEAN leaders with the skills and foresight to better anticipate, navigate and respond to challenges effectively.”

This Executive Education programme will foster a collaborative learning environment where executives from diverse industries share insights and co-create the learning experience, alongside guidance from world-class faculty.

Daniel Wong, Chairman and Partner of SRW&Co., said:

“The collaboration with ESCP Business School is in line with our company’s goal to provide a series of world class leadership development programmes across the globe for the benefit of the participants. Leveraging on the global expertise of ESCP as a top ranked pan-European business school, we are indeed very excited and honoured to work with ESCP in conducting a new AGLP edition in the spring of 2025.”