ESCP Business School invests in apprentices to tackle UK skills gap

ESCP Business School, London campus has launched a Level 5 Operations Manager Apprenticeship Programme, designed to equip professionals with the strategic, leadership, and technical skills needed to address key challenges in UK operations management.

In response to the rapid shifts in automation, supply chain resilience, and sustainability driving businesses to adapt to the new market landscape, the 18-month programme combines academic rigour with practical application. Apprentices will drive transformational change within their organisation while earning a government-recognised qualification. Delivered at ESCP’s London campus, the apprenticeship targets both current and aspiring operations managers with a focus on innovation, agile leadership, and sustainable growth.

Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP Business School London Campus, said:

“This programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering local talent and strengthening ties with UK businesses. By addressing critical skills gaps in areas like digital transformation and ethical leadership, we’re empowering professionals to future-proof both their careers and their organisations.”

Programme highlights include:

Transformative leadership training: Modules in personal leadership, team effectiveness, and operational management prepare apprentices to lead in complex environments.

Real-world impact: Work-based projects focus on solving challenges such as cybersecurity, labour shortages, and sustainable supply chains.

Blended learning: A combination of online modules, in-person workshops, and mentorship from ESCP’s global faculty ensures comprehensive learning.

Funding flexibility: Fully covered by the UK Apprenticeship Levy for levy-paying employers; non-levy firms can access 95% government funding.

Amen Yared, Associate Head of Custom Executive Education at ESCP, shared:

“This programme has been designed to deliver exceptional value to apprentices and their employers by offering highly practical and applicable insights into personal leadership, team management and organisational excellence. Through a blend of practical and captivating lectures, immersive workshops, and hands-on experiences, the programme seeks to empower each apprentice with the knowledge, skills and transformative mindset necessary to drive lasting organisational change.

“Employers and apprentices can anticipate an enriching and energising journey tailored to their specific sector, roles and aspirations. Participants can expect to elevate their professional capabilities and refine their leadership and team management skills, allowing them to navigate the complexities of today’s work environment with confidence and poise, paving the way for ongoing professional growth and success.”

The apprenticeship is open to UK residents employed in operational or managerial roles. The first cohort will begin in May 2025, with applications now open. Priority will be given to employers looking to upskill teams in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology.