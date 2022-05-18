Access Learning to acquire digital learning platform Bookboon

Access Learning, part of The Access Group, a leading provider of business management software to mid-market organisations, today announces the acquisition of Bookboon, a self-directed soft skills content provider. Bookboon will complement Access Learning’s existing portfolio of industry-leading digital learning solutions.

Bookboon is a next-generation digital learning platform which enhances access to knowledge through a comprehensive suite of exclusive eBooks, audio learning, live virtual classrooms, and online courses. By focusing on bite-sized content, incognito learning, and quality user experience, offering a 95%+ proprietary content solution, the platform is driving three to five times higher employee engagement than the industry average. It will henceforth work in harmony with the Access Talent Suite to strengthen employee wellbeing and increase retention rates.

Christian Foerg, General Manager of Access Learning commented:

“At a time when organisations are experiencing unprecedented skills shortages and an increased focus on mental health, now is the time to offer learning solutions that will truly benefit employee wellbeing. Bookboon’s offering does just that, effectively combining a user-friendly digital learning experience with a highly scalable content-delivery platform.

”We look forward to collaborating with Bookboon in our joint goal of helping businesses attract, engage, develop and retain employees.”

Kristian Buus Madsen, CEO of Bookboon said:

“At Bookboon we make taking control of employees’ professional development effortless through high-quality, easily accessible learning content. Access Learning has a deep specialisation within the learning technology space, and together we can broaden the employee self-directed learning and development offering for the benefit of our customers.”

