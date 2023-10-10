Exhibition of trailblazing women in the law arrives at University of Chester

To celebrate the centenary of the first woman at the Bar, a Supreme Court Exhibition is being hosted by the University of Chester, School of Law.

Dr Ivy Williams was called to the Bar in 1922 and although she never practised as a barrister, she did go on to have an academic career in the law and paved the way for many other women.

As well as Dr Williams, the Trailblazing Women in the Law exhibition celebrates women who have made a significant impact on the legal profession and includes profiles of Baroness Butler-Sloss, Mrs Justice McGowan and Baroness Hale, who was at the forefront of the legal response to the suspension of Parliament during Brexit.

Each of the featured legal figures has been a pioneer in their legal career, helping women progress in the judiciary.

The exhibition is currently open to students at the University, with plans to hold a public event celebrating local legal pioneers scheduled for later in the year.

Ian Bowden, Senior Lecturer and Solicitor Advocate said:

“The exhibition is an excellent way for our students to see the difference that they can make as they progress through their legal studies and into their legal careers.

“Having the opportunity to host this Supreme Court exhibition allows students, staff and the local legal community to mark the significant progress that has been made in having a more representative legal sector.”

Final year student, Heather Cullen, added:

“The exhibition is really inspiring. I am aiming to become a Barrister after my studies and the stories here show what is possible.”

First year Law student, Hubert Goluch, added:

“It is great to be able to see a little about the history of the people who have been involved in the cases that I study on my course.”

The exhibition is the first of a number of initiatives that the University’s School of Law team will be unveiling over the next year.

Ian Bowden, who has recently joined the institution, said:

“These are exciting times at the University. The School of Law already has a number of significant projects that support students and the local community. With the support of the team at the Supreme Court and Judiciary service we hope to be able to expand this further.”

