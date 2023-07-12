Expanding North-West Recruitment Firm’s ‘Kick-Start’ Initiative to Place 600 Graduates on to Career Ladder in 6 Months

A Manchester recruitment firm aiming to quadruple its staff headcount by year end, has announced ambitious plans to boost student job prospects by placing 600 graduates into work over the next six months.

The City Recruiter’s initiative highlights the firm’s commitment to helping young professionals kick-start their careers and gain valuable experience in their chosen fields.

With a clear vision for expansion, the company which currently employs 13, also aims to bolster its own team by an extra 40 staff by the end of 2023 and is actively searching for skilled individuals to join the business.

In line with its growth trajectory, The City Recruiter will also be moving into a larger office at Manchester’s Cardinal House, transitioning from its previous HQ on Dale Street, allowing the firm to accommodate for the expansion.

Established with a mission to be the premier recruitment firm in Manchester, the company has already successfully placed over 1,000 individuals into jobs across various sectors, including sales, legal, operations, care and construction in just over 12 months.

Looking beyond local horizons, the firm also has set its sights on international growth in the coming year.

Director, Nick Ryan, expressed his pride in the company’s growth:

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting journey of expansion. While we look to place people in careers from all walks of life, our recent Kick-Start initiative is to make a meaningful impact in the lives of graduates too, who often struggle with their first step on the career ladder.

“Our aim is to provide them with the opportunities to excel in some of the country’s best businesses and let them thrive in their respective fields.

“We are also committed to nurturing our own talent and fostering a supportive environment for our team members, as they are the driving force behind our success.”

In the past year alone, the firm has successfully partnered with over 100 clients, which has been a key driver of their rapid growth.

As the company strives to place 600 graduates in a wide range of roles around the UK, including solicitors, paralegals, building surveyors, marketeers, recruiters, sales staff, and a broad range of IT positions, the firm aims to bridge the gap between academic achievement and professional experience.

Mr Ryan added:

“It is incredibly rewarding to witness the positive impact we have on people’s lives by helping them secure employment opportunities that support their families and provide them with the necessary experience to excel in their careers.

“Our latest goal to provide graduates with valuable entry-level positions shows our commitment to empower young professionals to embark on successful career journeys.

“We are excited about the potential to make an even greater impact with our current growth trajectory and we’re very excited about the coming months at The City Recruiter.”

