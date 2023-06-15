Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Extra investment approved for Pontllanfraith vulnerable learners’ centre

FE News Editor June 15, 2023
0 Comments
Extra investment approved for Pontllanfraith vulnerable learners’ centre

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet has yesterday (14 June) approved extra investment into the creation of a new vulnerable learners’ centre and modern, eco-friendly community sporting facilities in Pontllanfraith.

Cabinet members agreed to set aside a further £2,150,739.40 from the Council’s Place-Shaping Reserve for the development, in addition to the £1,375,000 previously agreed.  The Council’s investment equates to 25% of the total costs, with the remaining 75% funded through Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Band B Programme.

The centre is being developed on the site of the former Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School.  Plans include adapting and refurbishing the former grammar school building, to create a bespoke facility for vulnerable learners.  The new facility will include 10 teaching spaces, along with smaller group rooms, a meeting room, staff room, main hall, teaching kitchen and café.

In addition, the facility will boast a 4 court sports hall and multi-use games area (MUGA) with a 3G surface for use by the school and wider community.  Work is expected to be completed by late summer 2024.

Cllr Carol Andrews, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, said

“This exciting project will provide vulnerable learners in the county borough with high quality learning opportunities, along with indoor and outdoor sporting provision.  The wider community will also benefit from use of the new state of the art sports facilities outside school hours.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .