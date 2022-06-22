Fife College conference goes down well

Over 300 people attended Fife College’s first-ever Wellbeing Conference at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline last Friday (17 June).

The event brought together inspirational speakers, including TV personality Gail Porter, to share their lived experiences, expertise, and insight.

There were over thirty wellbeing-related organisations in attendance, sharing their expert knowledge with those in attendance, as well as handing out hundreds of wellbeing freebies and prizes.

Attendees, who included Fife College staff and partners from external organisations, also participated in wellbeing activities on the day, which included Indian Head Massage delivered by Fife College beauty students, a Dirty Dancing dance class and a Creative Writing workshop from a best-selling author Lisa Ballantyne.

The day was illustrated live by Jules Scheele who captured a variety of key quotes from all the talks to create mini graphic novels which will be sent to those who attended.

Periklis Theologidis, Health and Wellbeing Partner at Fife College, said:

“I am delighted with how well our first ever Wellbeing Conference was received. It was a terrific success with several hundred people in attendance from the College and a whole host of external organisations such as Fife Council, NHS, and Fife Leisure.

“Our speakers were wonderfully received and there were tears, smiles, laughter, excitement, inspiration, and many other emotions that brought colleagues and friends closer. The vibe throughout the day was unbelievable, everyone I spoke to was delighted with the event and learned new things that they were going to take away from the day.

“We are grateful for everyone who came along to join us, as well as all the brilliant speakers, exhibitors, facilitators, and the project team who helped organise the event – we are already planning the next one for 2023!”

