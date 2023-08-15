Financial sector offers young people flexible careers and highly prized skills

Students across England urged to consider all options as exam results are released

As students across England receive their exam results over this week and next, accountancy professional body ACCA is promoting the many different routes into careers in accountancy.

Results days can be a day of jubilation for many, it can also be an opportunity to reconsider plans for next steps.

ACCA hears from employers across the country with vacancies suitable for school leavers, graduates or those looking to try a different career.

The professional body, which works with around 144,000 members and students in England, highlights the many ways to train to become an accountant. With options to join the ACCA qualification journey for school leavers and graduates, those joining the profession have flexibility over how they study too including through an approved employer, working with a training provider, through an apprenticeship or via self-study.

For all students, ACCA recently launching a comprehensive online Study Hub to help students on their journey to a career in accountancy.

Gemma Gathercole, Strategic Engagement Lead, ACCA UK, says:

‘Whether you met or exceeded your expectations or are facing the need to make different choices, we know that accountancy qualifications and the understanding of business they deliver, open doors in every sector of the economy.

‘Careers in accountancy offer secure and rewarding jobs, allowing accountants to specialise in one sector or work across many different sectors in their career, and opens doors to international opportunities too.

‘We strive to ensure our qualifications are as accessible and flexible as possible because we know that many of our members have overcome a range of setbacks and disadvantages to carve out successful careers in finance, making a fantastic contribution to the economy and society along the way.’

