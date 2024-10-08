Firefighters give dramatic rescue demonstration to Leeds students

A brand new department at Leeds City College has got off to a dramatic start: by hosting a simulated car crash.

Students played the role of injured passengers for the road safety event at the college’s Printworks campus, which was led by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service’s Hunslet crew.

The crew, supported by the service’s Youth Interventions Team, recreated the scene of a road traffic collision to show the devastating consequences of poor driving decisions.

Learners from the newly formed School of Sustainable Technologies & Motor Vehicle were at the heart of the action, as they played the role of casualties – complete with realistic injuries courtesy of the college’s Media Makeup department.

The firefighters, meanwhile, demonstrated how they would rescue trapped passengers by expertly cutting open the damaged car that was the centrepiece of the event.

In addition to the crash simulation, the Youth Intervention Team conducted interactive activities that allowed students to get behind the wheel of a real car.

These included:

Students experienced how even slight variations in speed can drastically affect stopping distances and reaction times, emphasising the importance of adhering to speed limits. Reaction Time Challenges: Using a controlled environment, students tested their reaction times and learned how distractions or slower responses can lead to serious accidents.

Using a controlled environment, students tested their reaction times and learned how distractions or slower responses can lead to serious accidents. Driving Under the Influence Simulation: With the help of impairment goggles, students simulated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, demonstrating how impaired judgement can make even simple driving tasks extremely dangerous.

School of Sustainable Technologies and Motor Vehicle tutor, Josh Elcock, said:

“By giving our students the chance to experience these situations first hand, we’re helping them understand the very real dangers that exist behind the wheel.

“This isn’t just about passing a driving test, it’s about understanding the responsibility that comes with driving and how actions can have life-altering consequences for themselves and others.”

The session also highlighted the less obvious consequences of being responsible for a crash, covering everything from insurance costs to losing your licence – and, potentially, losing your job.

Personal Development, Behaviour, and Attitude course lead at Leeds City College, Liam Oldfield, said:

“This event was incredibly valuable in demonstrating the potential consequences of poor decisions on the road.

“By allowing students to experience it in a controlled setting, we hope, as part of our preventative curriculum, they’ll take these lessons with them and drive responsibly in the future.”

Created earlier this year, the college’s School of Sustainable Technologies & Motor Vehicle incorporates the latest advancements in sustainability to ensure its students have the skills needed to excel in this rapidly-evolving industry.