Football team celebrates winning Colleges’ League title

Members of the North East Colleges’ League winning team from Bishop Auckland College

celebrate their title win.

Bishop Auckland College is celebrating after winning the North-East footballing equivalent of University Challenge.

A 6-2 away win at Darlington Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form secured the North-East Colleges’ League title for the second time in six seasons.

The league also includes teams from Gateshead College, New College Durham, East Durham College and Tyne Metropolitan College.

The 16-man squad, which is coached by tutors Andrew Dixon and Ben Trotter and has players aged between 16 and 24, was presented with the league trophy after the match at Darlington QE.

The key game which decided the destination of the league title was the 5-2 home win against league runners-up Gateshead College in March.

Andrew, Head of Sport at the college, said: “This has been a fantastic season for the squad. They have really worked hard and have fully deserved their success this season. The older, more experienced players have mentored and helped the younger players, which has been nice to see.”

Top scorer this season was former Bishop Auckland FC striker Regan Nixon, 17, currently playing for Esh Winning in the second division of the Northern League, with 14 goals.

Team-mate and club captain Robert McFadden added: “The whole squad has contributed to the success of the team this year – everyone works for the team.”

