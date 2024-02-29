Former HSDC Dance student sets sail in Dance career

A former Dance student has celebrated exceptional success in the performing arts industry since completing her college studies in 2017.

Ellie Cristofoli, who studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Dance at HSDC’s South Downs Campus has recently completed her first professional cruise contract and is going from strength to strength in her career.

After completing her college course at HSDC, Ellie began dance training at Laine Theatre Arts, a prestigious performing arts college in Surrey. During her training, she was able to learn from many West End choreographers, perform in Peter Pan at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, and was part of the cast workshopping for the musical ‘Funny Girl’ before it went to the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Ellie then enrolled at the University of Portsmouth and studied for a Certificate in Further Education and Training, where she completed a teaching placement at HSDC.

Ellie then began tackling auditions with the hope of securing a professional job within the industry. She landed an incredible first contract with Aida Cruises and was able to travel around the Mediterranean whilst working as a professional dancer. After a successful contract, Ellie landed her second contract and will soon be setting sail again as a professional dancer, traveling around Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more!

When asked how her college studies enhanced her employability, Ellie said:

“The Extended Diploma in Dance helped to make me more well-rounded. Before coming to HSDC, there were a lot of dance styles and techniques that I hadn’t studied before, and learning these gave me more experience and confidence for auditions and enabled me to try new things. A technique I learned at college is still one of my favourite techniques today and I pass the knowledge that I learned at HSDC onto my own students.”

Ellie added:

“Before college, I hadn’t done a lot of my own choreography, but sections of the course required this creative skill and made me realise how much I loved it. Since leaving HSDC, I have returned to the college during my teacher training and choreographed pieces for end-of-term shows. I am very grateful for the staff at HSDC. They helped me, supported me, and guided me through my course, but also the application process for the next steps that I wanted to take. I really felt supported in many areas of my college life and I am super grateful for all they did for me.”

