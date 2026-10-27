From Deeside Sixth to global law firm as Nathan makes his mark 

A FORMER Coleg Cambria student has launched a promising legal career with one of the world’s leading international law firms after securing a prestigious solicitor degree apprenticeship.

Nathan Hall, 23, from Holywell, studied Business, Law, French and the Welsh Baccalaureate at the college’s Deeside Sixth before joining global law firm Ashurst Perkins Coie, where he is now training as a Trainee Solicitor while completing his undergraduate Law degree.

Instead of following the traditional full-time university route, Nathan secured a highly competitive Solicitor Degree Apprenticeship, spending four days a week gaining practical experience in London while studying for his degree one day a week.

He is due to graduate this year and is now entering the final chapter of his apprenticeship.

During his training he has worked in the firm’s Finance Regulatory and Tax team and completed a six-month secondment with global investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Nathan said the apprenticeship route had given him invaluable experience while allowing him to earn a degree.

“I have had an incredible time,” he said.

“I am just finishing my undergraduate Law degree and am set to graduate this year. I am now in the final two years of my Solicitor Apprenticeship as a Trainee Solicitor at Ashurst Perkins Coie.

“The experience has been fantastic and has given me opportunities I never imagined, including working with different legal teams and spending six months at Goldman Sachs as a legal secondee.”

Reflecting on his time at Coleg Cambria, Nathan said the support he received gave him the confidence to explore career options beyond the traditional university route.

“Cambria provided lots of opportunities to hear about career options beyond the traditional university route, including former students returning to speak about their own experiences,” he said.

“I also loved the independence and trust Cambria places in you from the very beginning, which makes the leap after Sixth Form much less daunting.

“I would absolutely encourage anyone to consider studying there. I felt supported throughout my entire two years, even with the challenges of the pandemic, lockdowns and everything in between.”

Nathan added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the staff for providing me with the skills and confidence I needed to take the next step into the workplace.

“As Deeside Sixth celebrates its 10th anniversary, I’d like to congratulate everyone who has helped make it such a success. It’s a place that gave me the confidence to pursue a different path and I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of its story.”

Nathan encourages young people to keep an open mind about their future.

“My advice would be to speak to as many people as you can in careers that interest you. You can often learn more from a five-minute conversation than from a company’s website.

“Also keep your options open. It is absolutely acceptable, and sensible, to apply for university while exploring apprenticeship opportunities at the same time.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, said: “Nathan’s journey is a fantastic example of the different routes available to ambitious young people after college.

“Degree apprenticeships combine academic study with invaluable workplace experience, and Nathan has embraced that opportunity to build an outstanding career. We are incredibly proud of everything he has achieved and wish him every success for the future.”