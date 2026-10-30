From exam setbacks to award-winning success for determined Deeside accountant

A DEESIDE accountant who battled through exam setbacks and even changed jobs to continue her studies is looking ahead to the next stage of her career.

Leanne Denny, who works for BA Commercial Ltd, has completed AAT Levels 2, 3 and 4 at Coleg Cambria and now plans to continue her studies with CIMA.

Now in her third year of studying AAT, Leanne says returning to education has given her greater confidence, and opened up new opportunities professionally.

Her efforts were recognised over the summer when she was named Cambria’s Professional Learner of the Year, following completion of the AAT Level 4 Professional Diploma in Accounting.

“It was a really proud and emotional moment for me,” said Leanne.

“I had put a lot of hard work and effort into my studies, so to have that recognised was amazing. It gave me a real sense of achievement and made me realise just how far I had come.

“As an adult learner there were times when I doubted myself, so winning the award was particularly special because it showed me all the hard work had been worth it.”

Leanne, from Deeside, works at accountancy and business advisory firm BA Commercial, which has offices in Chester and St Asaph.

She initially chose Cambria because she wanted to improve her accounting knowledge, gain recognised qualifications and progress in her career.

“I wanted to challenge myself and give myself better opportunities for the future,” she said.

“Studying at Cambria has had a really positive impact on my personal life and my career. It has given me more confidence in my abilities and skills and knowledge I can use in the workplace.”

There were setbacks along the way. Leanne narrowly missed exams but kept going and later changed jobs to secure her place on Level 4.

Returning to education after a long break also took some getting used to.

“It was quite daunting at first,” she said.

“It had been a long time since I had been in education and I wasn’t sure how I would cope with studying, exams and balancing everything else in life.

“Once I got into it, I really enjoyed the challenge.”

Leanne thanked tutor Debbie Meredith for her support and encouragement, as well as her colleagues, family and friends.

“I’m proud that I pushed myself outside of my comfort zone and didn’t give up when things became difficult,” she said.

“Going back into education as an adult means balancing studying with everyday life, so having the encouragement and understanding of my family and friends meant a lot to me.

“I’d also like to thank my workplace for supporting me through the course.”

Leanne was praised by the college for her resilience, preparation and strong work ethic, as well as the positive contribution she made in the classroom.

She now hopes to build on her AAT qualifications by studying towards CIMA.

“It’s shown me that it’s never too late to learn something new and work towards your goals,” she added.