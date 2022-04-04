ALL ALRA STUDENTS TO CONTINUE THEIR STUDIES WITH ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE

Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance will offer all students of ALRA a place to study, regardless of which course they are studying or how far through their studies they are. This comes as it was announced today that the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) has closed. Rose Bruford College has been named as the provider of choice to support ALRA’s 284 students in completing their studies with minimal disruption.

Rose Bruford College has committed to supporting the existing students from both Wigan and London campuses by ensuring that they receive high quality teaching, and have access to the full suite of student support services during an understandably concerning time. All students across foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be offered places to continue their education as students of Rose Bruford College. The College has been working closely with the Office for Students, ALRA, St Mary’s University and Arts University Bournemouth to ensure that all the necessary planning has taken place to ensure that students are offered stability and certainty in continuing the education they have invested heavily in so far.

Vice Principal Mary Oliver said

“We are committed to supporting each individual student through the transition period and into a stable and productive learning environment.”

You can read the full statement from Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students here.

It is proposed that students based at ALRA North will receive tuition at the same site in Wigan, while students at ALRA South will be taught at a London location, so as to minimise disruption for them. With courses already successfully being run in Brighton, Edinburgh and Belfast, Rose Bruford College are well placed to understand the learning and support needs of students based across different locations. Staff from the college will be available over the coming days and weeks in person, and by phone or email. Students are also being offered the opportunity to log in to an online meeting to get more information about how the transition to Rose Bruford College will take place.

Students who wish to study elsewhere should talk first to St Mary’s University, Twickenham. St Mary’s was responsible for awarding most of the qualifications at ALRA. Those students are welcome to apply to their institution of choice by contacting their admissions team and applying through their formal channels. Students on the Linklaters course should talk to Arts University, Bournemouth.

Principal of Rose Bruford College, Clarie Middleton said

“We are very pleased with the level of trust and respect the Office for Students is placing in us to support ALRA students through this very difficult time. We are preparing to welcome all students who wish to join us and to support them in reaching their full potential.”

For students who have been affected by this closure there is more information here.

