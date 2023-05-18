Genius Group Partners with Abundance Global and Rethink Academy

Genius Group has announced it is partnering with two organisations, Rethink Academy and Abundance Global, to offer start-up and scale-up business coaching and mentoring programmes for members in their GeniusU community. The programmes will be available from June 2023.

Abundance Global is a leading small business advisory and coaching company founded by David Dugan. Their programmes are aimed at established entrepreneurs looking to scale-up their business, improve their profitability and build teams so they can reclaim some of their personal time back.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Abundance Global clients have achieved remarkable growth in spite of the global and local economy. Over the last eight years, their clients’ net profits have risen by an average of 253% year on year.

Rethink Academy, founded by Paul O’Mahony, is a leading academy for people who are keen to start an online business as well as existing business owners who wish to improve their online marketing. Participants are taught and mentored by experienced entrepreneur coaches, who themselves have built 6 and 7 figure online businesses.

Roger James Hamilton, founder and CEO of Genius Group says:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Abundance Global and Rethink Academy. Both companies offer outstanding programmes that are highly relevant to members of our GeniusU community and we’re confident that they will provide the best support to help our members launch and successfully scale their businesses.”



Paul O’Mahony, Founder of Rethink Academy comments:

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with GeniusU. At the Rethink Academy, we are excited to introduce our audience to the entrepreneurial scaling training and flow dynamics work of Genius Group. There are excellent synergies within our companies and our clients will benefit enormously from this, enabling entrepreneurs of all sizes to scale their journeys.”

Founder of Abundance Global, David Dugan, adds:

“Our longstanding relationship and synergistic approach to coaching has transformed into an exciting new partnership. The results we help our clients achieve, strong focus on community and commitment to impact, that we will bring to all Genius U clients, means together we are a force for good.”

https://www.geniusgroup.net/

