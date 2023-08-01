Shopping Cart

From education to employment

SERC August 1, 2023
Germany Trip for SERC Business Students

SERC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business students arrived back on NI soil after an educational trip to Ausberg, Germany, where they gained experience working in local businesses and studying alongside their German counterparts.

The students stayed in a hotel in Ausberg, and attended Berufsschule IV Augsburg College for study. Work placements for the students were provided at local and national businesses such as Schmid, Hellmann, Kobold Reisen, Ihc and Caritas. In between study and work placements, students enjoyed sightseeing, local food, and making new friends. The trip was fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

Student James Reynolds, who was on the trip, commented,

“The work experience was great and had lots of relevant parts to my course. My work experience was at a tyre shop called Reifen Kobold; I learned how the business was run and got to experience tasks on the shop floor.  It was a very popular shop – I got to see a lot of amazing cars there like a Mercedes Benz E53 AMG which was spectacular, and even better, I got to sit in the car itself! It was a really good experience and a great chance to meet the amazing people that worked there. 

“I thought this trip was amazing – we learned a lot about the culture and the local food and lifestyle. It was good to meet new people on the trip including students from other SERC campuses.  I think we all had a good time and brought home good memories and some new friends. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this trip as I have so many memorable moments from it and would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Published in: Education
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

