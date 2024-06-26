Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2024
Students and staff from Gower College Swansea(@GowerCollegeSwa) have celebrated yet another year of academic and vocational excellence.
Local legend Kev Johns MBE returned to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part-time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.
Guest speaker for the evening was world record holder and much loved media personality Colin Jackson CBE, who inspired the audience with his story of persistence and success.
The awards event was a practical showcase for staff and student talent.
The set, lighting and sound was provided by the Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production team.
Our part time floristry team from the Llwyn y Bryn Campus provided the beautiful table centrepieces and flowers.
Entertainment was provided by singer and A Level student Penelope George, who also took home the award for Creative Arts Student of the Year. Penelope has been offered an unconditional place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama this September.
Also on hand were the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up team, who treated guests to a special Porcelain Dolls showcase which featured a fantastic photo booth that had been made by our Construction students.
“The evening is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate student achievement as well as recognise everyone who has played a role in their success,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “Their individual stories were so inspiring and show what can be achieved with the right commitment, dedication and support from the College and their families and friends.”
At the end of the evening, there was a special presentation to Meirion Howells, who is stepping down from the role of Chair of Governors after a highly successful tenure. As well as a trophy which commemorated his outstanding contribution to the College, Meirion was given a stunning portrait drawn by student Ryan Jones, who earlier in the night had been named Visual Arts Student of the Year.
The 2024 award winners in full:
Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Guli Jincharadze
Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Maisie Pearl
Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Tyler Condon
Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Pasha Richards-Parssa Nykoo
Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Nathan Lloyd
Visual Arts Student of the Year – Ryan Jones
Business Student of the Year – Dragos Negrea
Creative Arts Student of the Year – Penelope George
Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Jamie Fifield
Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Ayad Khdhir
Technology Student of the Year – Curtis Woolley
Engineering Student of the Year – Ayoob Azhar
Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Keira Wren
Built Environment Student of the Year – Triston Bentick
Apprentice of the Year – Callum Clarke
Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Ricky Lee Owen
Employer Partner of the Year – Swansea Bay University Health Board
Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Janine Williams
International Student of the Year – Chandra Damodar
Access Student of the Year – Megan Fellows
HE Student of the Year – Dan Cook
Welsh Language Student of the Year – Cian Curry
Employability Client of the Year – Kelly Doyle
Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Leona Stephens
Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales Student of the Year – Daisy Cavendish
Inspirational Student of the Year – Ayad Khdhir
A big thank you to all our 2024 sponsors:
- Amroc Group Limited
- AtkinsRéalis
- Bardic Construction
- Blake Morgan
- Bowen Hopkins Limited
- Eurotech Roofing Systems
- Kelly Fountain
- GJ Willett and Sons
- Greenwood Projects
- Hengoed Care
- Mark Jones MBE
- reThink PR and Marketing
- RW Learning
- South Wales Transport
- Swansea Council
- Swansea University
- The Game Collection
- University of Wales Trinity Saint David
- VTCT
- WalesOnline
- Waters Creative
