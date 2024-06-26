Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2024

Students and staff from Gower College Swansea(@GowerCollegeSwa) have celebrated yet another year of academic and vocational excellence.

Local legend Kev Johns MBE returned to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part-time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.

Guest speaker for the evening was world record holder and much loved media personality Colin Jackson CBE, who inspired the audience with his story of persistence and success.

The awards event was a practical showcase for staff and student talent.

The set, lighting and sound was provided by the Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production team.

Our part time floristry team from the Llwyn y Bryn Campus provided the beautiful table centrepieces and flowers.

Entertainment was provided by singer and A Level student Penelope George, who also took home the award for Creative Arts Student of the Year. Penelope has been offered an unconditional place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama this September.

Also on hand were the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up team, who treated guests to a special Porcelain Dolls showcase which featured a fantastic photo booth that had been made by our Construction students.

“The evening is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate student achievement as well as recognise everyone who has played a role in their success,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “Their individual stories were so inspiring and show what can be achieved with the right commitment, dedication and support from the College and their families and friends.”

At the end of the evening, there was a special presentation to Meirion Howells, who is stepping down from the role of Chair of Governors after a highly successful tenure. As well as a trophy which commemorated his outstanding contribution to the College, Meirion was given a stunning portrait drawn by student Ryan Jones, who earlier in the night had been named Visual Arts Student of the Year.

The 2024 award winners in full:

Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Guli Jincharadze

Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Maisie Pearl

Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Tyler Condon

Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Pasha Richards-Parssa Nykoo

Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Nathan Lloyd

Visual Arts Student of the Year – Ryan Jones

Business Student of the Year – Dragos Negrea

Creative Arts Student of the Year – Penelope George

Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Jamie Fifield

Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Ayad Khdhir

Technology Student of the Year – Curtis Woolley

Engineering Student of the Year – Ayoob Azhar

Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Keira Wren

Built Environment Student of the Year – Triston Bentick

Apprentice of the Year – Callum Clarke

Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Ricky Lee Owen

Employer Partner of the Year – Swansea Bay University Health Board

Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Janine Williams

International Student of the Year – Chandra Damodar

Access Student of the Year – Megan Fellows

HE Student of the Year – Dan Cook

Welsh Language Student of the Year – Cian Curry

Employability Client of the Year – Kelly Doyle

Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Leona Stephens

Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales Student of the Year – Daisy Cavendish

Inspirational Student of the Year – Ayad Khdhir

A big thank you to all our 2024 sponsors: