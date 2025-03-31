Gower College Swansea Celebrates Strong International Partnerships

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) continues to proudly welcome a diverse group of international students studying mainly A Levels at its Gorseinon Campus.

This year, students have joined us from countries including China, Vietnam, Canada, Italy, and Botswana, bringing with them a wealth of cultural experiences that enhance and internationalise our College community.

The College has earned an excellent reputation for its outstanding A Level results and strong progression rates to top universities both in Wales and across the UK. International students benefit from this high-quality academic environment, with dedicated support to help them achieve their aspirations.

To strengthen these international ties, the College maintains numerous partnerships with schools around the world. In support of this initiative, our Head of International Ruth Owen Lewis and CEO Mark Jones MBE recently returned from an enriching visit to China.

The visit included engagements with a number of schools and stakeholders, with two days spent in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. Wuhan is Swansea’s sister city and shares a rich historical connection with our community.

The bond between Wuhan and Swansea dates back to the mid-19th century, highlighted by the contributions of Griffith John, a Swansea-born missionary who arrived in Wuhan in 1861. His enduring legacy includes the establishment of Wuhan’s first hospital, which has since evolved into the United Hospital of China, serving over 3.5 million people annually. The hospital’s museum remains a tribute to Griffith John’s remarkable work.

Additionally, Griffith John founded the city’s first school in 1896, the site of today’s Wuhan Number 4 Middle School and one of the most successful schools in the city. Some of the original buildings, meticulously restored, stand as a testament to his contributions and are a source of pride and gratitude for the people of Wuhan.

Speaking about the visit, Mark Jones MBE said: “It was a privilege to witness first hand the strength of our sister city relationship and the lasting impact of Griffith John’s legacy.

“These ties continue to develop cultural understanding and collaboration between our communities.”

Gower College Swansea looks forward to continuing its commitment to international engagement, celebrating the rich exchange of ideas and experiences that benefit both our students and the wider community.