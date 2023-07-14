Graduate uses Illustration to celebrate her faith

Gloucestershire-based illustrator from Arts University Plymouth’s Class of 2023

Abi Brown, a 23-year-old illustrator from Gloucestershire who graduates this summer from BA (Hons) Illustration at Arts University Plymouth, has used her final major project at the leading arts university to celebrate her faith.

With a keen interest in print, design and children’s illustration, Abi’s work combines traditional and digital techniques to create nostalgic, charming illustrations. Abi’s work is inspired by memories of childhood, nature, faith and culture, as well as sustainable living.

Her final major project at Arts University Plymouth, ‘Playtime’, aims to demonstrate how people of different faiths can find community and acceptance with each other. With children often leading the way in accepting people for who they are, throughout the images, characters enjoy each other’s company without questioning their differences.

Abi said: “During my degree my tutors emphasised creating work you’re passionate about, and for me I wanted to share my faith through my artwork.

“In my most recent sequential work I focused on my own experiences of interfaith work through my church’s response to the war in Ukraine. My work promotes peace and acceptance, and has subtle gospel messages in loving your neighbour as you would yourself.”

BA (Hons) Illustration students at Arts University Plymouth learn to extend their drawing skills to develop a personal visual language and identity. Students explore traditional and forward-looking image-making in different contexts, including editorial, publishing (book design and illustration, comics and graphic novels), surface pattern and print, moving image, graphic design and design-to-sell products (zines, toys, stationery, limited edition prints, and more).

Abi Brown

BA (Hons) Illustration students also have opportunities throughout their studies to collaborate with students with other specialisms on campus, including fashion designers, photographers and filmmakers. During her time at Arts University Plymouth, Abi has been able to collaborate with clients she’s passionate about, including the National Trust at Saltram House.

Alongside her collaborations with clients, Abi has been highly active as a student ambassador, helping to build and nurture the diverse and inclusive community at Arts University Plymouth. Her work as a valuable advocate for good practice, engagement with the Illustration cohort and her willingness to help and problem solve won Abi the Arts University Plymouth Students’ Union’s Above and Beyond award for Student Ambassador of the Year 2023.

