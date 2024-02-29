Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham opens new Green Skills Hub

Providing theoretical understanding and hands-on practical sessions on air source heat pumps, solar PV, and EV charging

Helping to close the green skills gap – with more than 200,000 people needing training for green energy roles by 2050

A brand-new Green Skills Hub has opened its doors at Stockport College (@stock_college), Manchester, in a bid to tackle the UK’s green skills gap – officially launched by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

The launch is a continuation of Daikin UK, a leading eco-heating technology brand, and its partnership with Quantum Group, one of the UK’s top providers of renewable and decarbonisation training, to upskill the next generation of renewable heating professionals.

The training will provide hands-on practical sessions on air source heat pumps, solar PV, and EV charging, in Quantum Group’s state-of-the-art training booths, where installation and maintenance procedures can be simulated.

Daikin UK, Quantum Group, and Stockport College representatives, including Steward Quayle Head of Construction at Stockport College, and Andy Macavoy Plumbing Centre Manager and Lecturer at Stockport College, were joined by industry professionals, Andy Burnham and other Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) stakeholders for the opening event on Wednesday 28th February.

The morning included multiple keynote speeches from Michelle Leslie, Vice Principal at The Trafford & Stockport College Group (TSCG), Rachael McCrystal at Daikin UK, Maria Gonella, Managing Partner Quantum Group, Stockport Council members, and students. Alongside Andy Burnham, who toured the centre, and outlined in his speech the GMCA’s focus on green skills and the importance of the new centre in the region’s net zero journey.

Commenting on the launch of the Green Skills Hub, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said:

“Greater Manchester has an ambitious plan to become a carbon neutral city-region by 2038 and green skills hubs such as these are key to helping us fulfil this.

“State-of-the-art training facilities such as Trafford College’s offer our young people a great place to learn vital green skills, maximising their chances of getting a good job, and cement Greater Manchester’s position as leading the way on both new sustainable energy technologies and technical education. The Greater Manchester Baccalaureate is about empowering young people with the right guidance and giving them access to opportunities to gain the technical skills employers are seeking. The Green Skills Hub is a perfect example of how we can do this and will help young people in the city-region to see a clear line of sight to jobs in vibrant and growing industries in Greater Manchester.”

The UK is facing a major challenge to fill the skills gaps needed to meet the government’s ambitious target of net-zero by 2050, with an increasing number of career opportunities in the renewable heating sector. The Renewables Centre aims to train around 200 installers and maintenance professionals every year.

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager – Heating & Renewables at Daikin UK, added:

“The government has targeted 600,000 domestic heat pump installations per year by 2028, with recent Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) statistics showing a huge majority in demand for air source heat pumps through the funding scheme (95% of all applications).

“To meet this demand, there’s a need to futureproof the country’s workforce by training the next generation of heating professionals on renewables and upskilling those already working in the industry.The Green Skills Hub will give students hands on training and the opportunity to learn more about the unmatched environmental and cost savings potential of renewable forms of heating like heat pumps*.

“The training facilities at Stockport College build on the first-of-its-kind ‘Sustainable Energy and Renewable Technologies’ course we’ve already launched in partnership with Quantum Group. Investments and initiatives like these will help to tackle the national skills gap and create a clear path for college students into an industry with so much opportunity.”

More than 200,000 people will need training for green energy roles by 2050, according to PwC research[3], and the Green Alliance estimates that around 300,000 more skilled workers are required[4].

Maria Gonella, Quantum Group Managing Partner, added:

“Stockport’s flagship renewables training facility is a great step forward to meet Manchester’s net zero targets. Working collaboratively is the fastest way to upskill both trainers and students alike and Stockport is leading the way, already hosting neighbouring colleges, St. Helens and South Port Colleges, trainers for renewable technology training in their Green Skills Hub.”

James Scott, Principal & CEO of The Trafford & Stockport College Group (TSCG), added:

“Our Green Skills Hub will play a crucial role in Greater Manchester’s ambitions to reach net carbon zero as early as 2038 and UK-wide by 2050.

“We aim to support businesses and deliver a range of accredited and non-accredited courses to support the regional and national green skills gap and agenda, providing a critical skill boost that will benefit businesses, individuals and the wider economy. By investing in green skills, we are safeguarding our planet, fostering innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for generations to come.”

Daikin also has the capacity to train more than 7,000 installers on air source heat pumps through its accredited courses and UK network of Sustainable Home Centres – aiming to train around 30% of all installers in the industry.

