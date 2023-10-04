Gucci partner with University of the Arts London for the Changemakers London Programme

Gucci is proud to announce the expansion of its Changemakers Programme in the EMEA region with the launch of the Gucci Changemakers London.

Devised with the aim to promote a positive impact in the capital’s fashion and creative industries, the multi-year initiative sees Gucci partner with London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL), to offer multidisciplinary scholarships to students who face financial barriers in accessing higher education.

The selected students, all of whom are enrolled on UAL’s outreach programme, Insights, will receive individual academic scholarships covering tuition fees and providing maintenance support throughout their three-year BA course.

Vanessa Kingori, Chief Business Officer at Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European Business Advisor, actively participated in LCF, UAL’s scholarship selection-panel process as the House’s Changemakers Industry Professional, providing invaluable knowledge on how to approach the program.

“I am honoured to be part of the Gucci Changemakers Programme,” commented Vanessa Kingori OBE – Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European Business Advisor.

“Throughout the selection process, it was a privilege to witness the high level of talent, drive, and potential of the candidates as well as the power of this opportunity to potentially change their lives. By supporting talent from underrepresented communities, we can help pave the way for a new generation to fulfil their potential and bring their much needed value to the world, free from the financial pressure and economic burden that comes with higher education. Initiatives like Gucci Changemakers possess the extraordinary transformative ability to ignite inspiration and empowerment within the emerging generation of creative talents.”

The inaugural scholars participating in the 2023 Gucci Changemakers London Programme are:

Joy Buckley – BA (Hons) Fashion Public Relations and Communication, London College of Fashion, UAL

Anissa-Louisa Kerbouche – BA (Hons) Fashion Journalism and Content Creation, London College of Fashion, UAL

Alicia Grilli – BA (Hons) Fashion Buying and Merchandising, London College of Fashion, UAL

London is the first city in the EMEA Region to benefit from the Changemakers initiative, building on the ongoing success of the Changemakers North America programme which has supported over 50 non-profit organizations with grants and over 70 students with scholarships to date.

“We are proud to join Gucci’s Changemakers Global programme through the Gucci Changemakers Scholarship at London College of Fashion, UAL,” commented Professor Andrew Teverson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of London College of Fashion, UAL.

“Gucci’s commitment to providing financial support to diverse, undergraduate students interested in building a career in fashion aligns perfectly with our philosophy of open and inclusive education to shape the leaders of tomorrow. We look forward to celebrating all that our Gucci Changemakers Scholars achieve in the many years to come.”

The arrival of Gucci Changemakers London will build upon an existing grant initiative that has been benefiting grassroots organisations Rise 365, Art Against Knives, and The Advocacy Academy since 2021 in the capital. Using the power of creativity, they actively support and empower young adults through training and providing access to creative tools, enabling them to envision and actively pursue a promising future.

Ronan Mckenzie, a multidisciplinary artist will be collaborating with the Gucci Changemakers London Programme by leading a series of workshops with creative individuals from all three of the grassroots organisations to co-create work that will be unveiled at an end-of-year Changemakers exhibition.

“I’m excited to once again partner with Gucci on Changemakers London,” commented multidisciplinary artist, Ronan Mckenzie.

“I will be working on a series of workshops that will culminate in an exhibition, presenting the creative expression of the young people from these brilliant organisations. Guided by their interests and passions, the show will be a multimedia showcase that celebrates the budding talent and incredible creativity in London.”

The programme will also complement the existing Changemakers Corporate Volunteering programme, a global initiative launched in 2018 which encourages Gucci employees to dedicate up to 32 hours of annual paid leave to volunteer at a non-profit organisation of their choice.

