Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Higher education institutions’ reliance on technology during pandemic highlights new operational risk for sector

RSM May 11, 2022
0 Comments
Lisa Randall, Head of Education at RSM
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Operational risk in higher education institutions (HEIs) has heightened as a result of the pandemic, according to analysis from RSM UK’s latest education risk register.

Findings revealed that the top three risk areas for HEIs include finance, organisational operations and student numbers, with operational risk appearing in the top three for the first time. As a result of the pandemic, this renewed focus on safeguarding, wellbeing, business continuity, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is now evident as key risks.

After analysing 117 risk registers from further education (FE) organisations, HEIs, academy trusts and independent schools, operational risks accounted for 14 per cent of total risks, highlighting the severity that the pandemic has had on the wider education sector.

Analysis also found that HEIs recorded the highest number of high risks from within the wider education sector, with a total of 18 per cent, in comparison to FE organisations (15 per cent), academy trusts (12 per cent), and independent schools (11 per cent).

Lisa Randall, head of higher education at RSM UK, said:

‘Higher education institutions (HEIs) have had to adopt an agile framework in order to better manage operational risks which have arisen as a result of the pandemic, in particular the challenge of remote learning and lockdowns. As such, HEIs have become even more reliant on technology to engage with their key stakeholders – students, bringing about added pressures on student recruitment, retention and income.

‘However, the speed at which HEIs responded to the pandemic lent itself to swift transformative plans in terms of financial planning and business continuity, with organisations prepared to manage and adapt to ongoing and future challenges. This agile approach, coupled with added focus on operational risk, as well as how HEIs might gain ongoing assurance over the management of key operational risks, has meant that HEIs have taken positive steps and applied the lessons learned from the pandemic to consider longer-term issues such as safeguarding and wellbeing to ensure their business model is sustainable. /Ends

*RSM’s analysis, which is predominantly aimed at governors and senior management, is based on 54 strategic risk registers. We include comparison to the position of high risk in 2019 to help highlight the changing landscape and identify other areas that FE organisations may want to be consider.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Social impact
Published in: Education, EdTech, Social impact
RSM

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this