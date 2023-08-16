Host for Land-based & Environment Learner Awards 2023 Announced

After the launch of England and Northern Ireland’s first ever Land-based & Environment Learner Awards 2023 back in June, we’re now delighted to announce that one of the best-known faces of farming and the environment, Adam Henson, will host the prestigious Awards Ceremony at Reaseheath college on 22nd November.

As well as his TV presenting career, Adam runs the hugely successful Cotswold Park Farm in Gloucestershire, and is also the author of several books about living and working in the countryside. He’s therefore ideally placed to recognise the importance of inspiring and celebrating the next generation of land-based professionals and jumped at the chance to get involved as host at the highly anticipated Awards ceremony later this year.

Adam said: “I am absolutely delighted to be hosting the very first Land-Based and Environment Learner Awards in November. In my various roles, I’m lucky enough to encounter some amazing young people who are passionate about their jobs and are a complete inspiration. Being asked to host the Awards ceremony and join in the celebration of their achievements is a real honour and I just know I’ll come away with plenty of new and exciting ideas to try out in my own business. But now it’s over to the judges to review the range of high-quality nominations. I certainly don’t envy them their task but know their experience will ensure they select some worthy winners”.

Excitement is certainly mounting as, in its inaugural year, the awards programme has generated 120 high quality entries from across the sector. With everything land based represented be it agriculture or arboriculture, floristry or farriery to name a few, the competition looks set to be fierce. The judging panel, made up of several eminent experts in their field, will shortly commence the hugely demanding task of objectively reviewing and assessing all the entries to arrive at their shortlist later this week.

Chairman of the judging panel, John Moverley OBE, former Principal of two land-based colleges, is delighted with both the number of entries him and his fellow judges need to consider and, the appointment of Adam as host.

John commented “It’s just so refreshing to see the next generation taking their first steps into what will doubtless be rewarding and long-term careers. My fellow judges and I can’t wait to get down to the difficult task of selecting the ‘shining stars’ from amongst the 120 entries celebrating their success and acknowledging their potential for the future. The Awards Ceremony hosted by Adam Henson, a great ambassador for farming and the wider land-based and environment sector, will be the perfect way to celebrate, reward and thank our young learners for their continued effort and commitment”.

Full details of the Awards Programme can be found here.

