HoW College’s TV and Film Students Attend an Exclusive Screening! 

Heart of Worcestershire College’s (HoW College’s) TV and Film students were recently invited to an exclusive screening of a brand-new BBC Drama ‘This Town’ at Birmingham Town Hall!

The official red-carpet event was set to take place on Tuesday 19th March and students were invited to a pre-event where they could watch it before anyone else. In addition, they had a Q&A session with Steven Knight, co-creator of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ and Writer/ Director of Peaky Blinders, and the production company Kudos.

‘This Town’ tells the story of an extended family and a group of young people who are drawn into an explosive and thrilling music scene which evolved from the multicultural grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late Seventies and early Eighties.

It’s not often that an exclusive screening happens in the region, so this was an exciting and insightful opportunity for the students, especially for those who are fans of Peaky Blinders or budding writers.

Speaking about the event, Chris Warsop, Lecturer in Creative Media Production and Art and Design at HoW College said:

“Not only did students get to enjoy the production, they had an enviable opportunity to learn from a real local success story. Coming from a working class, West Midlands background, Steven Knight is living proof that everyday talent can rise to the top. By reaching out to Heart of Worcestershire College, Steven showed that local legends don’t just disappear into the dizzy heights of stardom, they remain grounded, accessible and committed to the next generation of filmmakers.

Indeed, by setting up his new Digbeth Loc. film studios in Birmingham, Steven Knight has provided a massive boost to local creative industries, a sector for which our entire Art & Design department works tirelessly to prepare and equip our learners.”