HSDC host annual Higher Education and Employment Fair
A large number of motivated and eager students visited HSDC’s annual Higher Education and Employment Fair to meet with a range of employers, universities, and Higher Education professionals.
Students were given the exciting opportunity to speak and network with a range of organisations on all three campuses to find out more about the opportunities available to them once they finish their current studies.
Alongside a preparation for the fair tutorial, students were given a postcard containing useful questions to ask and a QR code linking through to HSDC’s first-ever fair website, containing detailed floor maps and exhibitor information.
Over 70 exhibitors attended the annual event, which included Barfoots, Solent University, the Ministry of Defence, University of Portsmouth, and University of Winchester amongst many others. Not only were students able to explore more about each organisation but they were also able to discover a range of potential pathways that they could embark on once they complete their current courses which included degrees, workplace opportunities, Apprenticeships, plus so much more.
During the event, students were also able to speak with HSDC Higher Education lecturers from a range of subject areas including Engineering, Creative Enterprise, Health and Social Care and Music which gave all attendees an insight into the Higher Education options available within the College.
Speaking on the event, Careers Lead Kate Creswick said:
“This year we welcomed over 70 exhibitors and 1244 students, across all three of our main campuses, for our Higher Education and Employment Fairs. Exhibitors were impressed with how prepared and confident the students were, interacting and asking excellent questions.
Opportunities on offer included a mix of degree, Apprenticeship, employment, volunteer and gap year options. We were also pleased to welcome back HSDC alumni manning some of the employer stands.
Students have used the fair to begin researching their next steps after HSDC, with many already following up with employers and universities. One employer reported that following the fair, they have now filled all their work placement vacancies.
Our final fair took place on the last day of term, and we were delighted with the buzz it brought to finish off a great spring term!”
Chris Rodgers, who attended the event to represent the University of Chichester added:
“I have had some really great conversations with lots of students during the event.
All students came well-prepared and were clear on what they wanted to do which was great! They also came with lots of valid questions.”
This event was an excellent chance for our students to explore potential options for their future and therefore we would like to thank all the universities, charities, services, gap year providers and employers who attended our Higher Education and Employment Fair. We look forward to welcoming you back next year!
