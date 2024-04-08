HSDC host annual Higher Education and Employment Fair

A large number of motivated and eager students visited HSDC’s annual Higher Education and Employment Fair to meet with a range of employers, universities, and Higher Education professionals.

Students were given the exciting opportunity to speak and network with a range of organisations on all three campuses to find out more about the opportunities available to them once they finish their current studies.

Alongside a preparation for the fair tutorial, students were given a postcard containing useful questions to ask and a QR code linking through to HSDC’s first-ever fair website, containing detailed floor maps and exhibitor information.

Over 70 exhibitors attended the annual event, which included Barfoots, Solent University, the Ministry of Defence, University of Portsmouth, and University of Winchester amongst many others. Not only were students able to explore more about each organisation but they were also able to discover a range of potential pathways that they could embark on once they complete their current courses which included degrees, workplace opportunities, Apprenticeships, plus so much more.

During the event, students were also able to speak with HSDC Higher Education lecturers from a range of subject areas including Engineering, Creative Enterprise, Health and Social Care and Music which gave all attendees an insight into the Higher Education options available within the College.

Speaking on the event, Careers Lead Kate Creswick said: