HSDC Storm Alton Rocket League celebrate victory at Esports Championships

HSDC Storm Alton Rocket League team recently celebrated success at the British Esports Championships at the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies in Nottingham.

Students Korben Roberts, Sam Kemp, and Rayan Rahman alongside their coach Lewis Betteridge, Head of Faculty Sally Barlow, and Student Leads and managers Ava Watts and James Marshall travelled to the 100-seater 4,000 sq ft multi-event Esports Complex to compete in the highly anticipated competition in the bid to take home the winning title.

The team competed against Northern champions Runshaw College, in which they were victorious in securing the title of Rocket League Divison 1 Champions which is an extremely commendable achievement.

Head of Faculty Sally Barlow said:

“I’m incredibly proud of the students for the way they represented the college at the competition. Their dedication, skill, and camaraderie were truly outstanding.

They not only showcased their exceptional gaming abilities, but they also conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism, respect, and integrity throughout the entire tournament. We’re looking forward to next year’s BEA Championships to see what HSDC Storm can bring”.

Each individual received a trophy which is now displayed in our Gaming and Creative Digital Studios which aims to inspire many other budding Esports students.

The win is not only a reflection on the exceptional work of the team and their coach but demonstrates the successes you can have when studying Esports or similar courses on our Alton College. These courses aim to develop a range of skills including social, physical, mental, and financial skills which are extremely beneficial during and after college.

