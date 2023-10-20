HSDC UNVEILS NEW FACILITIES AT IoT LAUNCH EVENT

A range of guests including local industry experts came together to celebrate the opening of the new state-of-the-art Engineering and Digital facilities at HSDC South Downs.

The modernised facilities, which are part of the South Coast Institute of Technology (IoT) led by Solent University and the University of Portsmouth, boast a range of the latest technology and equipment, ensuring that all students are provided with the technical skills required to have successful careers.

The facilities, which have been implemented as a result of a £2.6m government investment, aim to provide high-quality technical education in a range of STEM occupations and industries whilst also keeping up-to-date with the advancements in technology.

The launch event, which featured a welcome talk from Mike Gaston, HSDC Principal and Chief Executive, and Matt Johnson, Director of the South Coast Institute of Technology also provided guests with the opportunity to network with others in industry alongside HSDC staff whilst exploring the new facilities firsthand.

Mike Gaston, HSDC Principal and Chief Executive, said during his speech:

“I am confident that this new facility will play a vital role in meeting the skills needs of the South Coast region, as identified in the Local Skills Improvement Plan led by the Chambers of Commerce and supported by the LEP, Maritime UK, Business South, and many individual employers.

The South Coast IoT is committed to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the workforce, and to helping businesses in the region to thrive. I am proud that HSDC is associated with this important initiative.”

Guests were also given the chance to experience a range of demonstrations and tours which included viewing new high-tech spaces, an electric vehicle area, and new top-class equipment in the workshop. In addition, attendees stepped into the world of digital technology by experiencing HoloLens AR equipment and Meta Quest VR headsets first-hand alongside touring the new digital space.

Matt Johnson, Director of the South Coast Institute of Technology said:

“I am really excited to see the new industry standard digital and engineering facilities at HSDC. These cutting-edge teaching spaces will provide our students with an opportunity to gain valuable real-world knowledge, skills, and behaviours for a successful career.

The South Coast IoT is committed to collaborating with partners, inspiring students to join the diverse and exciting maritime, engineering, and digital industries, and delivering authentic real-world learning.

It was great to hear the teaching staff talking so passionately about teaching and learning on their courses. I was thrilled to see so many employers making a concrete commitment to working collaboratively with the college to build strong talent pipelines into industry.”

Chris Hatter, Head of Compliance at Portsmouth International Port and Industrial Partner of the South Coast Institute of Technology added:

“Employers across the South Coast will be delighted to see the IoT investment at HSDC. Forward looking digital and engineering training is a must for businesses in the area and we believe that the investment at HSDC means these skills can now be expertly trained, on modern and cutting-edge equipment, with enthusiastic and dynamic teaching staff, right here in the Solent area. We can’t wait to work with the students that come from the courses being offered.”

To find out more about the IoT, visit https://southcoastiot.ac.uk/

