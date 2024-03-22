IBAT College Dublin and Atlantic Technological University Strategy Partnership

March saw IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege) and Atlantic Technological University (@atu_ie), cement a unique strategy partnership, following their 2023 July signing agreement.

An historic, educational first of a kind, in Ireland, a private public-partnership initially saw IBAT launch two master’s programmes, an MSc in Business Management and an MSc in Marketing at its campuses in Dublin.

In addition to the master’s degrees, IBAT launched ATU’s Access for Higher Education programme, to provide a supportive educational environment which will prepare students academically for a full-time undergraduate degree.

The day began with guests meeting MSc in Marketing and Certificate in Access for Higher Education students on campus.

Aaron Etingen, Executive Chairman and Founder of GUS highlighted the importance of the IBAT/GUS partnership and the benefits of being a graduate in today’s labour force. He also encouraged the students present to contact him directly with any ideas or suggestions that they may have.

Elsewhere, Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU had an engaging and inspiring conversation on the profound impact of education and the significance of the strategic partnership between IBAT and ATU.

“The first cohort to come through can be quite challenging,” she said. “But you are pioneers and you’re paving the way for those students to come after you. I’m sure you will find many opportunities after the qualification as there has never been a partnership of this kind in Ireland. It is truly unique.“

The ATU and IBAT teams later convened at the iconic Shelbourne Hotel, where they enjoyed a lunch before proceeding to The Constitution Suite for the official signing ceremony.

This location holds immense historical significance, as it was the very room where The Constitution of The Irish Free State was signed in 1922. The symbolism of signing this document in such a significant space marks a pivotal moment for education on the island of Ireland, signifying a new era of collaboration and advancement.

Other attendees at IBAT included Boaz Arbel, Portfolio Managing Director; Nitin Gupta, Portfolio Managing Director; Dr. Brid Lane, Head of School; Dr. Finbarr Murphy, Registrar; Bharat Vaswani – Transformation & Strategic Partnership Director, and Mark Byrne, Managing Director IBAT.